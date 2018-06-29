World Cup 2018: Best XI from knocked out teams

Germany became the victims of the infamous World Cup curse

After 48 games in 15 engaging and dramatic days, the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage is finally over. In many ways, this tournament has been nothing short of spectacular and some of the events that have unfolded over the course of the first 15 days of the competition have sent shock waves down the spines of supporters and players alike. Many people already believe that this World Cup could be one of the very best in recent memory, thanks to the rise of new heroes and downtrodden prophecies.

From VAR proving to be more than useful on countless occasions to Germany's unceremonious fall from grace, football's biggest festival has been a treat to its devoted audiences all around the world so far. While the tournament has witnessed the rise of a number of dark horses including Croatia, Mexico and Switzerland, it has exposed the cruel nature of the game to some others like Iran, Nigeria and Senegal, who became the first team to be knocked out for their disciplinary record after drawing a stalemate with Japan over all statistics.

The World Cup is slowly entering its business end as we speak and for many, there is still a lot of hope while some others have already boarded the flight back home, deservedly but certainly unwillingly. In this segment, we have tried to assemble an all-star XI only inclusive of players who have been knocked out of the tournament after the group stages.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the same:

Disclaimer: The team has been formulated according to the performances of the players in the tournament and it certainly emphasizes on form over reputation.

GK: Cho Hyun-woo (South Korea)

Cho produced one of the best individual performances so far in the game against Germany

South Korea's custodian between the sticks, Cho Hyun-woo gets the nod ahead of Iran's Alireza Beiranvand and Keylor Navas in goal for our XI thanks to his stunning performance against Germany in their shocking 2-0 win over the defending champions.

Germany had 28 attempts on goal throughout the entirety of the game and still failed to find the back of Cho's net and that speaks volumes about his presence between the sticks for South Korea.

The 26-year-old's individual performance came in a winning cause in comparison to Beiranvand's game against Portugal while Navas conceded 2 goals more than Cho over the course of the 3 group stage games.