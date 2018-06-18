World Cup 2018 - Best XI of Day 4

We've taken the best performers from Day 4 and put them together into a combined XI.

Hirving Lozano celebrates the winner against Germany

Day 4 of the WC 2018 proved to be another spectacular one.

Aleksandar Kolarov scored a spectacular free-kick to give Serbia a deserved victory in their opening World Cup Group E match against Costa Rica.

Mexico and Germany put together one of the most entertaining games you'll see this tournament. Defending champions Germany have crashed to their first defeat in an opening game of a World Cup since 1982. Hirving Lozano's first-half strike saw Mexico stun World Cup holders Germany.

Brazil failed to win their opening World Cup match for the first time in 40 years. Steven Zuber’s controversial header cancelled out Philippe Coutinho’s gorgeous goal. Coutinho’s goal was a moment of pure theatre but Brazil’s measure of control evaporated once Switzerland scored and the tide began to turn.

Defence

Goalkeeper

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)

Guillermo Ochoa is the second goalkeeper in World Cup history with clean sheets vs Brazil and Germany

Mexico got themselves off to the perfect start with a win against the defending champions -and a clean sheet. In a Mexico shirt at the World Cup, Ochoa becomes a wall between the sticks.

He made 9 saves against Germany, the most of any goalkeeper in a single World Cup game so far.

Guillermo Ochoa is the second goalkeeper in World Cup history with clean sheets against Brazil and Germany, joining Poland's Jan Tomaszewski in 1974 and 1978.

Defenders

Right-back: Branislav Ivanović (Serbia)

Branislav Ivanovic

Branislav Ivanovic broke Dejan Stankovic's Serbia appearance record. He is now on 104 caps for his nation. The former Chelsea man rolled back the years for Serbia against Costa Rica with an assured performance.

Ivanović had one dribble in this match and also he won five tackles and one aerial duel. Further, he had a passing accuracy of 74%

Centre-back: Nikola Milenković (Serbia)

Nikola Milenković

Accolades and spotlights are being grabbed by others, but Nikola Milenkovic's game last night in defence was impeccable. Great placement, very well cut and fast.

Milenkovic won two out of his three tackles and two out of his three aerial duels while making seven clearances with a passing accuracy of 89%.

Centre-back: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)

Manuel Akanji

It's easy to see why Manuel Akanji is so highly rated. In the game against Brazil, Gabriel Jesus offered literally nothing because Akanji pocketed him. Further, he hardly did anything wrong in 90 minutes.

The Borussia Dortmund defender was solid as a rock with 4 tackles won and 3 clearances. Also, he won 7 duels and he made 72 passes in the game.

Very mature, once again.

Left-back: Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia)

Aleksandar Kolarov

Aleksandar Kolarov scored the first World Cup goal for Serbia since Marko Pantelic in 2010 against Australia.

He produced a moment of inspiration fitting for a captain, curling home a superb free-kick as Serbia got their World Cup campaign up and running with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Kolarov became the first Serbian player to score from a direct free kick at the World Cup since Sinisa Mihajlovic against Iran on 14th June 1998.