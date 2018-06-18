World Cup 2018, Brazil 1-1 Switzerland: Player Ratings

Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in their first game of Group E.

Another World Cup favourite were denied all three points in the first round of the group stage fixtures as Switzerland came from 1-0 down to finish the game 1-1.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring for Brazil with a wonderfully executed long-range goal and Brazil maintained the advantage going into half-time.

However, the Swiss equalized early in the second half from a corner through Steven Zuber. Brazil strived hard to find a winning goal but they couldn't find a way past a resilient Switzerland defence.

This was the second match of Group E at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and it leaves both Brazil and Switzerland behind Serbia who won their opening match against Costa Rica. Brazil play Costa Rica in their next game and Switzerland take-on Serbia.

Brazil

Coutinho produced a trademark goal to open proceedings

Alisson - 6/10

The Roma shot-stopper didn’t have to make a save in the first half but demonstrated his calm ball playing ability on a couple of occasions. He remained relatively untested in the second half also despite some pressure from the Swiss attack.

Danilo - 6/10

Solid defensively and cautious while going forward. However, he did link up well with Willian down the right-hand side. He had a good chance to cross the ball to Jesus in the box early in the first half but his cross came off a Swiss defender.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

Although Silva doesn’t wear the armband anymore, his leadership skills kept things tight at the back. The PSG man had the chance to double the lead at the end of the first half but his effort flew over the bar.

Miranda - 5/10

The Inter Milan defender played some excellent passes to his midfielders and defended well in open play. However, he didn’t pick up Steven Zuber behind him for the Switzerland equalizer.

Marcelo - 7/10

He started the game in his typical explosive manner by making runs down the left wing and putting in crosses. Once Brazil was in the lead, he was more conservative and kept the dangerous Shaqiri in check. However, when Brazil went in search of a winning goal, he couldn't make much of a difference.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro’s positional sense and combative nature made it difficult for Switzerland to pass through the middle. He went toe to toe with the Swizz midfielders and forced them wide. He was booked early in the second half and was taken off at the half an hour mark for Fernandinho.

Paulinho - 6/10

He nearly opened the scoring early in the game but was denied by a brilliant save from Sommer. The Barcelona man made some good runs forward and also worked in tandem with Casemiro to close down the space in the middle. He proved ineffective as the game went on and was unsurprisingly taken off for Renato Augusto.

Philippe Coutinho - 8/10

It was a pleasure watching Coutinho linkup with Neymar and Marcelo down the left wing. He opened the scoring with a brilliant, yet typical, Coutinho curler from outside the box. The former Liverpool man constantly found pockets of space when others failed to.

Willian - 7/10

Willian looked the more threatening winger for Brazil in the first half. His dribbling and silky feet often bamboozled the Swiss defenders. In addition, he tracked back well and provided cover for Danilo to keep Ricardo Rodriguez in check.

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Jesus made a couple of good runs into the box, but he was dispossessed easily. He also went down easily in the second half in search of a penalty. Jesus needs to up his game with Roberto Firmino waiting for his chance.

Neymar - 7/10

The world’s most expensive player didn’t look his usual best and often found two or three players around him whenever he had the ball. He drew as many as 10 fouls and had a couple of half-chances to score.

Substitutes

Fernandinho - 6/10

Came on for Casemiro early at the half an hour mark and covered for the full-backs when Brazil went in search of a winning goal.

Renato Augusto - 6/10

He was forced out wide a couple of times because Switzerland packed the middle of the field. Had a decent chance which he at least got on target.

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

He looked very lively when he came on for Jesus late in the game and his header from a Neymar free-kick forced a terrific save from Sommer. There is a chance he could be starting the next game.