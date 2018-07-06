World Cup 2018: Brazil Team vs Belgium, Predicted XI

Brazil take on Belgium in the second game of the quarterfinals today. The 5-time World Cup winners are on an unbeaten run but are yet to play at their best.

Today's game will be the 5th meeting between the two sides in history. Belgium won the first ever game between eh two sides, back in 1963, but Brazil have had the upper hand in the following three meetings.

At the World Cup, the two sides have met just once. It was a Round of 16 fixture back in 2002 and the South American side ran out 2-0 winners. They ended up winning the tournament as well.

Brazil are playing in their 7th consecutive quarterfinal at the World Cup. They have made it through to the next round on 4 of those occasions while getting knocked out twice – in 2006 vs France and in 2010 vs the Netherlands, both sides ended up as runners-up that year.

Ther bad news for Brazil is that they have been knocked out of the World Cup by European sides in the last three editions. As mentioned before, 2006 by France, 2010 by the Netherlands and in 2014, the infamous 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals!

Belgium meanwhile, have lost three of their last 4 matches vs South American opponents. They are also heading into this game after scraping past Japan in the Round of 16.

Brazil Team News

Brazil have been handed a major boost ahead of their Last 8 clash vs Belgium. The Seleção have Marcelo and Danilo fully fit for today's game.

However, Casemiro is suspended after he picked up a yellow card vs Mexico. It was his second yellow of the tournament and that see's him sitting out of today's match.

Fernandinho will be replacing him in the starting Xi and that shows the amount of talent they have in the squad. The replacements a Premier League winner who dominated the midfield for Manchester City last season.

Douglas Costa is also fit and available for selection. He suffered a muscle injury and missed the Mexico game.

Brazil XI and Formation