World Cup 2018: Brazil Team vs Mexico, Predicted XI

Brazil and Mexico will be meeting for the 5th time in World Cup history when they clash at the Samara Arena today. In the 4 previous meetings, Brazil have won 3 and the other one ended in a draw. Mexico have not scored a single goal in all 4 games.

Overall, this will be the 41st meeting between the two sides. Brazil ended on the winning side 23 times while Mexico have managed to win 10 times.

The two sides have had contrasting fortunes at the World Cup. While Brazil have won it 5 times, Mexico are the side to have played the most number of World Cup games without winning the tournament.

As far as the knockout stages go, Brazil last failed to make it past the Round of 16 in 1990. Mexico, on the other hand, have been knocked out at this stage in the last six World Cups.

Brazil are on a stunning unbeaten run and that will be at the back of the heads for the Mexican players. Seleção's last defeat was vs Argentina, back in June 2017. They have played 14 games from them, winning 10 and drawing 4!

Brazil Team News

Marcelo is expected to be on the bench today with Filipe Luis starting in his place. The Real Madrid left-back suffered an injury during the 2-0 win over Serbia in the last group stage game.

Meanwhile, Danilo is fully fit again and is expected to be taking his place in the starting XI. That means Fagner will be benched once again, despite his impressive performances in the two group games.

Brazil XI and Formation

Brazil Predicted XI

Pre-match Talks

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Tite said, “There's dressing room conversations, some things I can't say, others I will. He [Neymar] played a lot, too much, and we know the price he paid to resume this level of performance. He played very well and he played similarly to what he's been doing before which is difficult so when I said there's a need to take on expectation...I'm not talking about tomorrow, I'm talking about now.”

“He played fantastically, he helped marked the wings, transition with the ball...tomorrow I don't know but right now yes he's resumed his top performance.” added the manager.