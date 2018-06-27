World Cup 2018: Brazil Team, Playing XI and Starting Lineup vs Serbia

Neymar Jr.

The final round of group stages matches are almost done and dusted. We know a fair deal about how the knockout fixtures are shaping up. The favourites to go all the way, Brazil, however, are not yet guaranteed a place in the Round of Sixteen despite heading into the final group stage fixture against Serbia.

Although a point will make sure that they qualify, they need a win to make sure that they top their group and give themselves a better chance of getting past the Round of Sixteen.

They could yet miss out if they fail to get anything out of the game with their opponents just a point behind them in third place on three points. We can expect Brazil to take no half measures, as Tite prepares to battle the big boys in the Round of Sixteen.

How will Brazil line-up against Serbia?

Tite craves continuity in his starting line-up and, despite a couple of scares against Switzerland and Costa Rica, his team managed to get over the line. He stated his desire to go into the fixture against Serbia with the same lineup that started the previous two fixtures.

Coutinho has scored on both his appearances in Russia

Ever since Tite took over the Selecao, Brazil have lost just once in 23 games - such has been his impact since he took over from Dunga who had overseen a poor start to the qualification campaign.

Alisson will start in goal with Marquinhos and Miranda as the centre-backs. Captain Marcelo will start at left-back while Fagner would be expected to start at right-back.

Philippe Coutinho has been their player of the tournament so far, scoring 2 out of their 3 goals in the competition will start in midfield. That leaves Casemiro as the defensive midfielder shielding the defence with Paulinho playing in a box-to-box midfield role.

Willian will start on the right side of attack while Neymar takes his place on the left. There has been a big debate over who should lead the attack with Roberto Firmino having a great season with Liverpool but Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus will lead the line for Brazil.

Brazil XI and Formation

Starting XI: Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.

Brazil will line-up in their traditional 4-3-3 formation: