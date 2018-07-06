World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Belgium: 3 key battles to watch out for

Shyam Kamal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 850 // 06 Jul 2018, 14:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It is time for Brazil's first major opponent - will they live up to their billing as favorites?

We have finally reached the quarterfinal stage of the 2018 World Cup, and only 8 games stay between us and a new world champion. In the second of these games, Belgium will take on Brazil at the Kazan Arena.

Belgium registered a dramatic 3-2 comeback against Japan, while Brazil put in a commanding 2-0 win over Mexico in the RO16. Brazil have slowly settled into their favorites tag, while Belgium has 4 wins in 4 games so far.

Brazil's Casemiro is suspended for the game, and it leaves the midfield with more work to do. But fortunately for them, key players have come to form and will be raring to go against the Belgian defense.

Belgium, on the other hand, had to dig deep to beat Japan and the momentum will prove valuable to them when they take on a more experienced Brazil. Man for man, the two teams are very similar, and it promises to be the clash of the tournament.

There are a few individual players who will lock horns in this encounter, and the winner of these battles will take their teams a little closer to the eventual victory. Here's a look at 3 such battles:

#1 Coutinho vs Kevin De Bruyne

Coutinho has been Brazil's best player across the tournament

While the two are not likely to fight for the same ball between themselves, this is where the contest is most likely to be decided. In a match between two such equally matched teams, there is a big chance that one moment of magic is what decides the victor - and who better than these two magicians?

Stunning stat.#Coutinho is the player who covered most space for #Brazil during the World Cup (31.8km). At least (3.6km) more than any other player.



The result of working under Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/gi7aoq4FHg — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) June 30, 2018

Coutinho has so far been stellar for Brazil, and with Neymar and Willian coming into form, his job becomes all the more easier. All he has to do is feed them balls from the back, but at times Coutinho finds himself playing too far back.

It is the same story for De Bruyne as well. After helping Manchester City win the PL as their quarterback, he is now playing the same role for the Belgium team - albeit from a much more deeper position. Just like Coutinho, the players around him have been in excellent form and De Bruyne's job is made all the more easier.

De Bruyne, unfortunately, is pitted almost as a DM and is being not utilized to his full potential. Maybe after De Bruyne had a big hand in the winning goal against Japan, Martinez will come to his senses and play him in a more advanced role.

As the teams face off against one another, it is up to these two deep-lying playmakers to pepper the box with their teasing long balls, and hope that one of them would make the difference.