Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Mexico, 5 players to watch out for

Arnab Mukherjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
457   //    02 Jul 2018, 18:33 IST

The Round of 16 stage of the 2018 World Cup started with a bang. We have already seen some exciting games so far. With Argentina and Portugal already knocked out of the competition, all eyes will be on Brazilian talisman Neymar when his side lock horns with Mexico on Monday in Samara Arena.

It promises to be yet another thrilling encounter between these two proud footballing nations. Brazil drew their opening game against Switzerland, but they got their campaign back on track in the very next game against Costa Rica with a 2-0 win. Brazil played exceedingly well in their last league match against Serbia and finished on top of their group.

On the other hand, Mexico shocked everyone as they defeated mighty Germany (1-0) in their opening game of the tournament and followed it up with another win against Korea. But Mexico stumbled against Sweden (3-0) in their last league game.

Brazil have a fantastic record against Mexico. But It won't be easy for them to topple Mexico on Monday. Osorio's side really need to play the game of their lives to create history. Mexico will look to hit Brazil on the counter with their tremendous pace. Brazil, on the other hand, will not give away possession easily. As they gear up to face each other in the crucial knockout match, let's focus on five players who could make a difference in this match.

Neymar (Brazil)

Enter capti
Neymar will look to lead the attack against Mexico

It will be a litmus test for Neymar against the fast-paced Mexicans. He hasn't performed that well so far in the tournament. Lack of match practice, due to an injury sustained in February, hampered his preparation leading into the World Cup. But Neymar has worked really hard to get himself fit for the mega event.

Neymar is a big match player. He thrives in challenging situations and is third in the all-time goalscorers' list for Brazil.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Mexico Football Javier Hernandez Neymar
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Mexico, 5 Key Players to watch...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil Team vs Mexico, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Brazil vs Mexico
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Brazil vs Mexico has the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Mexico will knock Brazil out
RELATED STORY
Brazil vs Mexico: Prediction
RELATED STORY
Brazil vs Mexico: Team News, Key Players, Form, Head-to-head
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Three Tactical Changes Mexico should make...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Mexico - preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
10 Top FIFA World Cup goals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us