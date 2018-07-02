World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Mexico - preview, team news, predicted XI, prediction, head to head & interesting stats

Can Brazil make it 5 games unbeaten against Mexico?

The third day of the 2018 World Cup will see Brazil take on familiar foes Mexico in the first match of the day as both teams look to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Brazil's World Cup campaign thus far has seen them improving in each match they have played so far. They started off their campaign in a rather unimpressive manner as they secured a 1-1 draw against Switzerland. The second match against Brazil saw them facing off against a resilient Costa Rican defence, who kept the Selecao at bay until the first minute of injury time after which Philippe Coutinho scored the opener for Brazil in the 91st minute and Neymar finishing off the match with a 97th-minute goal.

The third match against Serbia saw the Selecao go up a gear as they elegantly brushed aside a determined Serbian side 2-0, with goals from Thiago Silva and Paulinho, helping Brazil qualify on top of Group E. Brazil will be looking to earn their 6th successive quarter-final berth as they face Mexico today.

Can the Mexicans record their first ever victory over Brazil in a World Cup?

Mexico's World Cup campaign started off with a bang as they tactically outplayed defending champions Germany to beat them 1-0 courtesy of a Hirving Lozano goal. The next match saw them facing off against South Korea, who in spite of their valiant efforts, lost 2-1 to Mexico after Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez scored for the El Tri. In the third match, Mexico played against Sweden, needing just one point to qualify to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

In one of the most entertaining matches of the World Cup, Sweden swept aside Mexico 3-0 to put the Mexican hopes in jeopardy only to be reinvigorated after South Korea defeated Germany 2-0 to help them finish second of Group F on goal difference. Mexico will be looking for their first quarterfinal berth in 7 successive attempts.

Team News

Felipe Luis is expected to start in place of Marcelo after Marcelo was forced off against Serbia because of a back spasm.

Fagner is expected to keep his place after some fine performances in place of Danilo, who has successfully recovered from the thigh problem that ruled him out against Serbia.

Mexico is set to be without key defender Hector Morena who is suspended after picking 2 successive yellow cards with Hugo Ayala expected to take his place.

Hector Moreno being shown his second yellow card

Possible line-ups for the teams

Brazil XI: Alisson, Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luis, Casemiro, Paulinho, Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

Mexico XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Miguel Layun, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Jesus Gallardo, Hector Herrera, Jonathan Dos Santos, Andres Guardado, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano

Head to Head Stats

Brazil is undefeated in 4 matches against Mexico in the World Cup, keeping 4 clean sheets against them. The last time these two met in a match, it was Brazil who registered a 2-0 victory over Mexico.

Interesting stats

Brazil has never lost a World Cup match against North American opponents with their last 6 defeats coming up against European opponents.

1990 World Cup is the last time Brazil failed to qualify to the quarterfinals.

A defeat would result in Mexico crashing out in the round of 16 for the 7th consecutive time. The only other time Mexico defeated a South American side in a World Cup match was in 2002 in a victory over Ecuador.

Match Date: 2 July 2018, Monday

Match Timing: 19:30 IST

Match Venue: Samara Arena, Samara, Russia

My Prediction

Brazil 2-1 Mexico