World Cup 2018: Breakout stars XI

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Argentina

The massive global reach of the game today means it’s possible for a player to reach global stardom after an impressive World Cup tournament. Although these players weren’t complete unknowns before Russia 2018, their performances in the competition have or will have elevated their careers to a higher level with the possibility of lucrative deals coming their way.

The World Cup final is almost upon us with France and Croatia battling it out for the most prestigious trophy in world football, as the competition comes to its conclusion. The 2018 Russia World Cup has been a treat to watch thus far and a number of top players of all ages have broken out and etched their names in World Cup history.

Unsung heroes are vital to teams' successes and a bunch of players have stepped into the role, while these players could fit into the category, they have received a lot of recognition for their work.

Records have been shattered, tears have been shed and a number of fans from around the world have flooded stadiums to make the Russian tournament one of the best in the history of the world cup. Here we take a look the breakout stars XI from the 2018 World Cup.

GK: Francis Uzoho

Uzoho making a save for Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The fourth youngest player at the World Cup was Nigeria's goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. The young goalkeeper plies his trade for Spanish La Liga side Deportivo de La Coruna and performed well for the Super Eagles despite their elimination from the group stages.

Uzoho made his debut for Nigeria's senior team against Argentina only in November 2017 and had made three appearances since including the warm-up game before the World Cup which the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to England at Wembley. A tall goalkeeper with good agility and reactions, Uzoho could be a man clubs will be keenly watching and tracking the player's displays.

The Nigerian fans were confident with the manager starting the youngster ahead of their other two experienced goalkeepers in the squad at the World Cup and was widely applauded for his displays in Russia. With the faith and backing of the fans and manager, the young goalkeeper will only grow from his first tournament experience in confidence and ability.