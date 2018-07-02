World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England: Preview, Probable XI, Team News, Prediction, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Vaibhav Joshi

Can Colombia pass the England challenge?

Colombia meet England on Tuesday in what pledges to be one of the most enchanting round of 16 fixtures at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

As both the teams have performed exceptionally well in their group stage, no team can be written-off ahead of the encounter. Thus, the encounter accepts to be the most riveting one.

Colombia vs England Team News

James Rodriguez's fitness remains a concern for the Colombians ahead of the much-important encounter. Thus, he is likely to miss the match against England which will turn out to be a huge blow for Colombia.

Dele Alli is fit against and has been cleared for the encounter against Colombia.

Colombia vs England - Where to Watch and Match Information

Date: 3 July 2018, Tuesday

Kickoff Time: 23:30 IST, 18:00 GMT

Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Expected Crowd Turnout: With its last hosting in this FIFA World Cup 208, Spartak Stadium is expected to be a jam-packed affair, as Colombia meet England, with a total crowd attendance of 44,800.

Head-to-head in World Cups

Colombia 0 - 1 England. This will be the second clash between Colombia and England at FIFA World Cup. The last time when Colombia and England encountered, the latter won the match 2-0.

Colombia Squad

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (AC Deportivo Cali), and Jose Fernando Cuadrado (CD Once Caldas).

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (AC Milan), Oscar Murillo (CF Pachuca), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Johan Mojica (Girona FC), Frank Fabra (CA Boca Juniors), and Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (CA Boca Juniors), Carlos Sanchez (RCD Espanyol), Abel Aguilar (AC Deportivo Cali), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), Mateus Uribe (Club America), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), and Juan Fernando Quintero (CA River Plate).

Forwards: Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Radamel Falcao Garcia (Monaco), Luis Muriel (Sevilla), Miguel Borja (SE Palmeiras), and Jose Izquierdo (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Colombia's Probable Starting XI

David Ospina, Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe, Juan Cuadrado, Juan Quintero, Luis Muriel, and Radamel Falcao.

England Squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), and Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), and Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), and Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

England's Probable Starting XI

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Raheem Sterling, and Harry Kane.

Colombia vs England Stats

- Till date, England have never lost a game against Colombia.

- This will be Colombia's only third appearance in the knockout stages of World Cup. Barring one, Colombia has never reached the quarter-finals.

- Colombians have never failed to find a net in their last eight games at the World Cup.

- The English don't enjoy an overwhelming record in knockout stages at World Cup. In their last eight knockout games at World Cup, they have managed to win only two.

- Since 1939, no English player has been able to score a goal in six consecutive games for England. Thus, if Harry Kane finds a net against the Colombians then he will become the first player, since 1939, to score a goal in six consecutive matches.

- Except one, England has never failed to find a net in their 18 knockout games at World Cup.

Colombia vs England Prediction

Predicted scoreline: Colombia 1-2 England