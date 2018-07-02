World Cup 2018: Croatia vs Denmark; Best and Worst Players

Akshaj Sinha

Croatia celebrate reaching the Quarter Finals of the WC

120 minutes of football were not enough as Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 on penalties in the Round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. After two hours of play, the teams were level at 1-1 with both the goals coming in the first five minutes of the game itself.

Mathias Jorgensen put Denmark in front after just 58 seconds before the Croatians struck back immediately through Mario Mandzukic in the fourth minute. Luka Modric had a golden opportunity late to win the game late in extra time but his weak spot kick was saved by Kasper Schmeichel and a penalty shootout followed.

The goalkeepers of both sides were the heroes as the duo made a string of stunning saves but Danijel Subasic's save off Nicolai Jorgensen and a resulting Ivan Rakitic conversion saw Croatia emerge as triumphant.

Here are the best and worst players from the game:

#5 Best - Domagoj Vida

Croatia v Denmark: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

For the fourth consecutive game in the World Cup, Domagoj Vida was a defensive rock against the Danish frontline. The leadership has helped out his partner, Dejan Lovren immensely as both of the central defenders have established a strong understanding amongst each other and conceded just two goals in the tournament.

Vida was everpresent in the middle of the defence as he successfully completed last-ditch challenges, recoveries and repelled danger despite becoming nervy at times during the latter stages of the game.

On the attacking end, the 29-year-old was unable to contribute anything of sorts as his long passes were not precise enough and were easily cut off by the Danish back line. But, other than that, Vida excelled throughout the game and played to his strengths.

The Besiktas centreback completed a whopping 12 clearances along with three interceptions and won five aerial challenges as he made it extremely hard for Denmark to penetrate through or find space in and around the box.