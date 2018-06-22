World Cup 2018, Denmark vs Australia: Best and Worst players from the match

A closer look at the best and worst performers from a stalemate between Denmark and Australia in Group C at the Samara Arena.

Nived Zenith ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 02:36 IST 173 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Australia salvaged a crucial point to keep their hopes alive

Australia earned a vital point against Denmark in their Group C encounter at the Samara Arena after the teams played out an entertaining 1-1 draw over the course of the 90 minutes.

The Socceroos, who faced the uncompromising wrath of VAR in their last outing against France, were handed a huge favour by the intervention of the same which in turn kept their hopes alive heading into their last game against Peru.

Denmark started the game in sublime fashion and went ahead as early as in the 7th minute when Nicolai Jorgensen's neat link-up play with Christian Eriksen, helped the latter launch a sweet half-volley into the back of the net.

However, Age Hareide's men failed to capitalize on the early lead and slowly allowed Australia to claw their way back into the game.

After a number of interesting forays down both the flanks, Australia were finally rewarded in the 38th minute when the referee made a retrospective decision with the help of VAR to award a penalty after Yussuf Poulsen had allegedly handled the ball inside the area following a header from Mathew Leckie.

Mile Jedinak, who is yet to miss a penalty for both club and country, made no mistake from the spot and restored parity between the two sides. Bert van Marwijk's men grew in confidence in the second half but failed to find the finishing touch that would have helped them secure all three points.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at some of the best and worst performers from this exciting encounter in Group C:

#5 Best - Henrik Dalsgaard (Denmark)

Dalsgaard was equally good at both ends of the pitch

The full-back was quite easily the pick of the defenders for Denmark during the afternoon and produced a stellar performance at both ends of the pitch. Dalsgaard was solid on the overlap and ventured forward on numerous occasions to provide ample support for his team-mates early on.

The 28-year-old who plays his club football in England's second division with Brentford was somewhat of an unknown quantity heading into the tournament, but he has quickly earned the plaudits for his performances with the national team.

Dalsgaard's delivery into the area was also impressive while he also made a number of crucial interceptions inside his own penalty area to prevent Australia from snatching all three points in the end.