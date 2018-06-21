World Cup 2018, Denmark vs Australia: Preview, Team News, Prediction, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Previewing the clash between Denmark and Australia.

Vaibhav Joshi ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 00:00 IST

Australia come up against Denmark in a must-win encounter

Confident Denmark will contest Australia in the first match of the day. With a win in their previous encounter, Denmark will be looking forward to maintaining their good run. Thus, with a win in the match against Australia, Denmark would be eyeing the top 16 finish of the FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Australia will look to pull things back after a loss in their previous match against France. This encounter will prove to be a must-win game for Australia if they want to finish in top 16.

Team News

Having fractured his wrist in Denmark's previous encounter against Peru, William Kvist of Denmark is expected to miss the game against Australia. Lasse Schone of Ajax is expected to replace him in the encounter against Australia.

Meanwhile, the Australian camp have no injury concerns as of now.

Denmark vs Australia, Group C:

Match Date: 21 June 2018, Thursday

Match Timing: 17:30 IST, 12:00 GMT

Match Venue: Samara Arena, Samara, Russia

Expected Crowd Turnout: With an important group-game ahead for both the teams, the Denmark vs Australia encounter is expected to witness a huge crowd with a total attendance of 42,200.

Head-to-head in World Cups

Denmark 0 - 0 Australia. For the first time in the history of FIFA World Cup, Denmark and Australia will come up against each other.

Denmark FIFA 2018 WC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), and Frederik Ronow (Brondby).

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), and Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich).

Midfielders: William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), and Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo).

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux), Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), and Kasper Dolberg (Ajax).

Probable Starting XI

Kasper Schmeichel, Jens Stryger Larsen, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Henrik Dalsgaard, Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pione Sisto, Nicolai Jorgensen, and Yussuf Yurary Poulsen.

Australia FIFA 2018 WC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan, Brad Jones, and Danny Vukovic.

Defenders: Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Josh Risdon, Aziz Behich, James Meredith, Milos Degenek, and Matt Jurman.

Midfielders: aron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Massimo Luongo, Mile Jedinak, Jackson Irvine, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Dimitri Petratos, and Daniel Arzani.

Forwards: Tomi Juric, Jamie Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout, and Tim Cahill.

Probable Starting XI

Mathew Ryan, Aziz Behich, Mark Milligan, Trent Sainsbury, Josh Risdon, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Mile Jedinak, Robbie Kruse, Tomi Juric, and Mathew Leckie

Stats to look into ahead of the encounter:

Denmark and Australia will be meeting for the first time at FIFA World Cup.

Australia doesn't enjoy a good record against European nations at FIFA World Cup. Having played nine matches against European nations, Australia have won only one of them while losing seven of them.

Ever since October 2016, Denmark hasn't lost a single match in any of the competitions across the globe.

Interestingly, Denmark have scored 28 goals at FIFA World Cup and all of the 28 goals have come from inside the box.

Denmark vs Australia: Match Prediction

Predicted score: Denmark 1- 0 Australia