World Cup 2018: Egypt Team, Predicted Playing XI vs Russia

Will Mohamed Salah start for Egypt in their second World Cup match against Russia?

Will Mohamed Salah lead Egypt's attack against Russia?

Egypt's first World Cup since 1990 did not get off to the best of starts. The Pharaohs almost managed to claim a point against Uruguay until Jose Gimenez rose above the rest to score from a header in the 89th minute.

It was heartbreaking, to say the least. But it was also a reminder to Egypt that the World Cup can be an unforgiving tournament.

Nevertheless, the African country still have a chance of qualifying from their group if they beat hosts Russia in their second Group A encounter on Tuesday night at the St Petersburg Stadium in St Petersburg.

Russia come into this match on the back of a 5-0 win over Cup minnows Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener. Despite losing Alan Dzagoev, the Russians overran the Saudis, scoring three goals in the second half.

How will Egypt line up against Russia?

The biggest obstacle Egypt face is not Russia, though. It is a late fitness test for their star player Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool forward, who scored 44 goals for the Anfield club in his debut season, suffered a shoulder injury in a tussle with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final.

The Egyptian left the pitch in tears and has since been on the road to recovery in a bid to play in the World Cup. But Egypt coach Hector Cuper said at a press conference that they will exercise caution before picking him in the starting lineup.

"He is fit. I hope he will be fit to play. In the previous match we thought he was fit but we have a final fitness test." - Hector Cuper

Tarek Hamed also had to be substituted in the first game after he experienced a back issue but Egypt confirmed he would be fit to play while right-back Ahmed Fathi has also overcome a muscle strain.

Egypt coach Hector Cuper (L) will not risk Salah unless he is 100% fit

Mohamed El-Shenawy will start in goal with Ali Gabr and Ahmed Hegazi partnering each other in central defence. Ahmed Fathy will start at right-back while Mohamed Shafy will start at left-back.

Egypt will most likely go with a 4-2-3-1 formation with Sam Morsy and Mohamed Elneny playing in central midfield. While Morsy will play as a defensive midfielder, Elneny will be tasked with moving the ball forward and rotating possession.

Trezeguet will start on the left while Mohamed Salah (if fit) will start on the right. Abdallah El Said will start as a no.10 while Marwan Mohsen will lead the attack up front.

Egypt XI and Formation

Egypt's Predicted XI vs Russia

Note: This article will be updated with the confirmed starting lineups.

