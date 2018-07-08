World Cup 2018: England fans destroy IKEA store after beating Sweden

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.06K // 08 Jul 2018, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Football Fans At The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

England are through to the semi-final for the first time in 28 years, and it's no surprise that the fans are exuberant. "It's coming home" was playing all around England and fans were on the streets singing and dancing.

The wild celebrations were all expected, but there was one particular incident that put a bad taste in the mouth. In Stratford, London, a set of fans invaded the local branch of Ikea, a Swedish furniture store, destroyed it.

They were seen jumping on beds and throwing items on the floor. There was nothing the store officials could do about it but try and ask them to leave.

Another video that came to light showed a security guard at the shop trying to put a stop to the celebrations. The traffic was also brought to a standstill, and the authorities had to issue a warning to the fans across the capital.

Here's the video:

The other connection with IKEA and the England-Sweden match

The IKEA store in Stratford might have been safe had Zlatan Ibrahimovic not mentioned the furniture chain before the game. The Swedish legend put an open bet with David Beckham before the game, and it involved IKEA.

The LA Galaxy striker offered to buy Beckham dinner anywhere in the world if England were to come out winners vs Sweden. However, if Sweden were to win, the English legend had to get him stuff from IKEA for his new mansion in Los Angeles.

Beckham accepted the bet but made a small change to it. He was ready to buy anything Zlatan wanted from IKEA but wanted the striker to come and watch a game with him at Wembley wearing the England shirt! And yes, fish and chips were also on the plate.

England did come out as the winners, and it will be interesting to see when Zlatan appears at Wembley wearing an England shirt!