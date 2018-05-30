World Cup 2018: Watch England football stars play Kabaddi in training

Premier League stars such as Kyle Walker, Jesse Lingard, Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, and others take a break from football to play Kabaddi

England Manager Gareth Southgate overseeing a training session

What's the story?

The England National Football team is continuously training ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign. However, manager Gareth Southgate has tried to mix things up by making the English stars play a form of Kabaddi in training.

In case you didn't know...

The Three Lions have opted to take a young side to Russia for the FIFA World Cup. Players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have also made it into the squad.

England are currently drawn alongside Belgium, Tunisia, and Panama in Group G. Although many expect England to qualify for the knockout stages along with Belgium, the Three Lions will have to be extremely careful in order to avoid a repeat of 2014 World Cup.

Heart of the matter

The England squad is currently in St. Georges Park, their training base, preparing for the FIFA World Cup.

In a video shared by TV personality Nikhil Naz, the England stars can be seen playing a form of Kabaddi in their training session.

While the Indian cricket team often plays football to warm-up, the English football team is playing a form of Kabaddi during practice ahead of the FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/6jRCzbu9c2 — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) May 29, 2018

In the above video, Manchester United's Jesse Lingard can be seen raiding the opposition team. The defending team is made up of stars such as Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, and Danny Welbeck. Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane, and Phil Jones can also be seen in the video.

What's next?

The English squad will continue their preparations for the FIFA World Cup by playing friendlies against Nigeria and Costa Rica. The Three Lions will go head-to-head with the Super Eagles on June 2, before facing Costa Rica on June 8. England will be looking for some sort of closure against Costa Rica as the South American side made it to the knockout stages at the expense of England four years ago, at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.