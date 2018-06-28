World Cup 2018: England Team vs Belgium, Predicted XI

Can England claim the top spot in their group or will Belgium beat them to it?

The final game of the group stage sees England take on Belgium. The 1966 World Cup winners believe it is coming home after their performances vs Tunisia and Panama but tonight will be their first real test.

Gareth Southgate's men have been playing some good football and have been tipped to be one of the favourites to win the World Cup. They might have conceded two goals in their two games so far but they have been solid at the back.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides at the World Cup. The first fixture was on 1954 and it ended in a 4-4 draw! England won 1-0 thanks to a David Platt's goal the second time the two sides met and that took place in the 1990 World Cup.

Belgium have a woeful head-to-head record vs England in all meetings. They have won just one of the 21 meetings between the two sides and that was a 3-2 win back in 1936! they have been on the losing end 15 times and managed to draw the other 5 games.

Danny Welbeck scored the winner for England the last time these two sides met. It was a friendly fixture back in January 2012. 'Dat Guy' is in the England squad but will most likely be on the bench with Harry Kane leading the attack.

England Team News

Dele Alli is back in training but is unlikely to be risked today. He suffered a muscle problem against Tunisia and did not feature in the 6-1 rout of Panama.

Reports suggest that Marcus Rashford and Gary Cahill and Eric Dier will start today with Southgate deciding to rest a few players before the knockout stages.

England XI and Formation

England Predicted XI

Gareth Southgate is expected to make as many as 5 changes today. The Three Lions have qualified for the next round and just need a draw vs Belgium to secure the top spot in the group.