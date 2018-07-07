World Cup 2018: England Team, Predicted Playing XI & Starting Lineup vs Sweden

Harry Kane still leads the World Cup Golden Boot race

UPDATE: England XI - Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Young, Henderson, Lingard, Alli; Sterling, Kane

Two World Cup quarter-finals are done and dusted and the third fixture sees England take on Sweden for a place in the semi-finals. France and Belgium had already sealed their progress to the semis on Friday after they had dispatched Uruguay and Brazil respectively.

England had almost sealed qualification in regulation time but were stretched to extra-time and penalties by a formidable Colombia side. The Three Lions eventually won 4-3 in the shootout thanks to Jordan Pickford's heroics.

Sweden are no pushovers and England will not find it easy against a team that topped a group which had Germany, Mexico, and South Korea. They also managed to beat a highly-fancied Switzerland in the Round of 16.

But England captain Harry Kane is confident his side can come together and do whatever it takes to reach the semi-final - especially after they won a penalty shootout in the World Cup for the first time ever.

"When you go through a battle like that and come through as winners it gives you so much energy and so much belief to do it again. "We're hungry for more, we want that feeling, if it goes to extra time and penalties we'll be ready.

If we can win it in 90 minutes then great but we're ready to do whatever it takes." - Harry Kane

England Team News

England boss Gareth Southgate does have a few niggles to deal with as four players are doubts for the game. From the starting lineup, Kyle Walker, Dele Alli, and Ashley Young are doubtful but they are expected to start the game.

However, Jamie Vardy may not be fully fit for this game. The Leicester City striker trained separately and may not be available for this game.

Jamie Vardy did not train with his England teammates

With regards to possible suspensions for the semi-final (should they progress but "It's coming home," isn't it?), Walker, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all one yellow card away from suspension.

Yellow cards are reset only after the quarter-finals are done and dusted so players do not miss out on a final due to suspension.

How will England line up against Sweden?

Southgate will persist with a 3-5-2 formation that has worked for them so far. Jordan Pickford retains his spot in the starting lineup while the trio of John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Harry Maguire will start in central defence.

Ashley Young was struggling after playing 102 minutes against Colombia, so Danny Rose could play at left wing-back. On the other flank, Kieran Trippier will continue at right wing-back.

Dele Alli could retain his place despite a poor performance against Colombia

Jordan Henderson will continue to anchor the midfield with Jesse Lingard in an attacking midfield position. Although Dele Alli struggled to create chances in midfield against Colombia, Southgate could persist with him against a Swedish side that are not exactly dangerous on the counter-attack.

"He's at his best making those forward runs and threatening opponents. The other night the game was a bit different, he did a diligent job without the ball for us.

"I think maybe we need to encourage him a bit more to get into those areas where I think his strengths lie and where he can have the biggest impact on the game, so that's something we've got to think about." - Gareth Southgate on Dele Alli

Up front, Southgate could make a change with Marcus Rashford starting instead of Raheem Sterling. The Manchester City star hasn't yet set the tournament alight and Rashford's direct attacking threat could pose Sweden problems. He could partner Harry Kane today.

England XI and Formation

England's Probable XI vs Sweden

Note: This article will be updated when the starting lineups are confirmed.

Who do you think will win this game? Let us know in the comments below.