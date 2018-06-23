World Cup 2018, England vs Panama: Preview, Team News, Prediction, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Previewing the weekend clash between England and Panama.

Vaibhav Joshi ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 21:48 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Phlegmatic England meet Panama in their second match at the FIFA World Cup 2018. England will be entering as the favourites as they look to seal the top 16 spot.

Meanwhile, Panama will look to somehow maintain their place in the tournament as they fear the question of elimination.

Team News

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, is expected to make one change in the playing XI. Gareth is expected to replace Raheem Sterling with Marcus Rashford for the game against Panama.

The good news is that there are no injury cases from any of the camps as England and Panama get ready for the crucial encounter.

England vs Panama, Group G:

Match Date: 24 June 2018, Sunday

Match Timing: 17:30 IST, 12:00 GMT

Match Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Expected Crowd Turnout: With a weekend game ahead, the England vs Panama encounter is expected to be a house-full affair with a total crowd turnout of 44,800.

Head-to-head in World Cups

England 0 - 0 Panama. England will be contesting Panama for the first time in the history of FIFA World Cup.

England FIFA 2018 WC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), and Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), and Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), and Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

Probable Starting XI

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford, and Harry Kane.

Panama FIFA 2018 WC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Jose Calderon (Chorrillo FC), and Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco FC).

Defenders: Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders FC), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Eric Davis (DAC Dunajska Streda), Luis Ovalle (CD Olimpia), and Felipe Baloy (CSD Municipal).

Midfielders: Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Club Universidad de Chile), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario Lima), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), and Jose Luis Rodriguez (KAA Gent).

Forwards: Blas Perez (CSD Municipal), Gabriel Torres (CD Huachipato), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruña), Abdiel Arroyo (LD Alajuelense), and Luis Tejada (Sport Boys).

Probable Starting XI

Jaime Penedo, Roman Torres, Fidel Escobar, Eric Davis, Michael Murillo, Gabriel Gomez, Anibal Godoy, Armando Cooper, Edgar Barcenas, Jose Luis Rodriguez, and Blas Perez.

Stats to look into ahead of the encounter:

England has never lost a match against CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) nations since 1950 FIFA World Cup.

Panama will become the 38th team to play against England at FIFA World Cup. Amongst the previous 37 teams, England has lost against only five teams in their first meeting at FIFA World Cup.

CONCACAF nations don't enjoy a good record against European nations at FIFA World Cup. From their last 10 World Cup matches against European nations, CONCACAF nations have managed to win only one of them. CONCACAF nations' only win (from their last 10 World Cup games) against European nations was accounted by Mexico's shocking win against Germany in the earlier part of 2018 FIFA World Cup.

England vs Panama: Match Prediction

Predicted score: England 2- 0 Panama