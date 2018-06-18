World Cup 2018 | England vs Tunisia: Interesting Trivia

1) Tunisia’s involvement in the last three World Cup appearances has been mirror like, from 1998 to 2006 they managed the same set of results throughout these three editions where they lost two and drew one. Their only win came in 1978 when they defeated Mexico by 3-1. It was a first ever win for an African nation. Abdelmajid Chetali of Tunisia, architect behind this win was also the first time an African coached a team at the World Cup.

2) England most glorious WC glory moment had to be 1966. A 120th minute strike to seal the trophy. Two goals in extra time, leaving arch rivals West Germany heartbroken in a 4-2 defeat. Geoff Hurst’s burst in the finals is till date the most number of goals scored in a finals by an individual.

3) When English goalie Peter Shilton led his team at the1990 FIFA World Cup Italy, he was the oldest captain in the history of the competition at the age of 40 years. Interestingly, when 39 years old David James made his debut in the 2010 World Cup South Africa against Algeria he became oldest player to play his first World Cup match.

4) England would definitely want to avoid a penalty shootout as their record is dismal in such a situation. They along with Italy have been knocked out thrice on penalty shootouts. The most by any participating nation at the World Cup.

5) During a pre-world cup game against Portugal, Tunisian goalie Mouez Hassen faked his injury to allow his teammates to break their fast during Ramadan. The re- energised team managed a 2-2 comeback after they were goal down before Iftar. The 23 year old goalie repeated this stunt against Turkey in the following game as well.

6) England is the only team in the competition whose entire squad plays club football in their own domestic league

