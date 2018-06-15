World Cup 2018: Famous Brazil Fan's Sons Carry On His Legacy Even After His Death

Brazil superfan Clovis Fernandes died in 2015 but his sons have now made the journey to Russia

Brazil superfan Clovis Fernandes passed away in 2015

When Brazil lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup, millions of Selecao fans around the world mourned - none more so than Clovis Acosta Fernandes. His face mirrored the soul of every Brazilian fan.

The pain was unbearable. By the time the score was 5-0, even the German players had stopped celebrating with gusto - something that is rarely done at a World Cup, let alone a semi-final. It was a crushing defeat like no other.

As Fernandes clutched a replica of the trophy while tears streamed down his face, fans around him comforted him. Heartbroken as they all were, it was Fernandes who became the face of Brazil's misery as his image was beamed around the world.

When Fernandes went back home, dejected and in tears, he went home alone. The replica trophy did not go with him. He had passed it on to a German fan as Die Mannschaft had qualified for the final.

"Take it to the final," he told her. "As you can see, it is not easy, but you deserve it, congratulations!"

Fernandes gave away the replica trophy to a German fan for luck in the final (Image: Imgur)

Clearly, that trophy brought some luck to the Germans as they beat Brazil's arch-rivals Argentina 1-0 in the final in extra-time to lift their fourth World Cup trophy.

How Clovis Fernandes became Brazil's biggest fan

While trolls and memes were out in full force after the semi-final, Brazil's biggest fan touched hearts among those who followed the beautiful game. He was well-known and respected, having attended more than 150 Brazil matches in over 60 countries.

cho da Copa, as he was known, had been to seven different World Cups. Starting with the 1990 World Cup - the first time he travelled to support the Selecao - Fernandes has been to all World Cups since. He even saw Brazil lift that coveted trophy twice - in 1994 in USA and 2002 in Korea-Japan.

He was quite popular. He would lead cheers and chants at the stadiums. He had a photo album with pictures showing him in various cities that have hosted World Cup matches and he even has one with Ronaldinho by his side. He was even invited to stay at Brazil striker Fred's house during the 2014 edition.

And wherever he went, he carried the replica of the World Cup trophy. He was quite easily the most recognisable Brazilian fan at every World Cup once his popularity rose.

But in 2015, he sadly passed away at the age of 60, succumbing to a nine-year battle with cancer.

Passing on the baton

However, his legacy will continue to live on through his sons. Frank and Gostavo Fernandes have travelled to Russia to support the Brazilian national team at the 2018 World Cup. And they have a new replica of the trophy this time - one that they hope will bring them luck in erasing the memories of 2014.

That's not all. Clovis Fernandes will be there in spirit; with his famous hat also making the journey with his sons.

How far can Brazil go? We will know in a month's time.

