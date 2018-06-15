Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Famous Brazil Fan's Sons Carry On His Legacy Even After His Death

Brazil superfan Clovis Fernandes died in 2015 but his sons have now made the journey to Russia

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Feature 15 Jun 2018, 20:48 IST
1.30K

FUSSBALL WM 2014, HALBFINALE: Brasilien - Deutschland
Brazil superfan Clovis Fernandes passed away in 2015

When Brazil lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup, millions of Selecao fans around the world mourned - none more so than Clovis Acosta Fernandes. His face mirrored the soul of every Brazilian fan.

The pain was unbearable. By the time the score was 5-0, even the German players had stopped celebrating with gusto - something that is rarely done at a World Cup, let alone a semi-final. It was a crushing defeat like no other.

As Fernandes clutched a replica of the trophy while tears streamed down his face, fans around him comforted him. Heartbroken as they all were, it was Fernandes who became the face of Brazil's misery as his image was beamed around the world.

When Fernandes went back home, dejected and in tears, he went home alone. The replica trophy did not go with him. He had passed it on to a German fan as Die Mannschaft had qualified for the final.

"Take it to the final," he told her. "As you can see, it is not easy, but you deserve it, congratulations!"

Brazil fan crying 2014 World Cup Clovis Fernandes Brazil Germany
Fernandes gave away the replica trophy to a German fan for luck in the final (Image: Imgur)

Clearly, that trophy brought some luck to the Germans as they beat Brazil's arch-rivals Argentina 1-0 in the final in extra-time to lift their fourth World Cup trophy.

How Clovis Fernandes became Brazil's biggest fan

While trolls and memes were out in full force after the semi-final, Brazil's biggest fan touched hearts among those who followed the beautiful game. He was well-known and respected, having attended more than 150 Brazil matches in over 60 countries.

cho da Copa, as he was known, had been to seven different World Cups. Starting with the 1990 World Cup - the first time he travelled to support the Selecao - Fernandes has been to all World Cups since. He even saw Brazil lift that coveted trophy twice - in 1994 in USA and 2002 in Korea-Japan.

Also read: Brazil Preview, Squad, Best Starting XI & Predictions

He was quite popular. He would lead cheers and chants at the stadiums. He had a photo album with pictures showing him in various cities that have hosted World Cup matches and he even has one with Ronaldinho by his side. He was even invited to stay at Brazil striker Fred's house during the 2014 edition.

And wherever he went, he carried the replica of the World Cup trophy. He was quite easily the most recognisable Brazilian fan at every World Cup once his popularity rose.

But in 2015, he sadly passed away at the age of 60, succumbing to a nine-year battle with cancer.

Passing on the baton

However, his legacy will continue to live on through his sons. Frank and Gostavo Fernandes have travelled to Russia to support the Brazilian national team at the 2018 World Cup. And they have a new replica of the trophy this time - one that they hope will bring them luck in erasing the memories of 2014.

That's not all. Clovis Fernandes will be there in spirit; with his famous hat also making the journey with his sons.

How far can Brazil go? We will know in a month's time.

Also read: 2018 World Cup Predictions - Experts' Picks

FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Germany Football Iconic World Cup Moments Editor's Pick Football
World Cup 2018: Top 5 all time goal scorers
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 matches in the history of the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 Rivalries to keep an eye out for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 highest paid coaches 
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: Must-Have Players for your Fantasy Team
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for the 2018 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil's quest for FIFA World Cup number six
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 legends who have finished both as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
FT EGY URU
0 - 1
 Egypt vs Uruguay
FT MOR IRA
0 - 1
 Morocco vs Iran
FT POR SPA
3 - 3
 Portugal vs Spain
Today FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
Today ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
Today PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
Tomorrow CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
Tomorrow COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
Tomorrow GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
Tomorrow BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us