World Cup 2018 Final: France Players Ratings vs Croatia

The World Champions- FRANCE

Thirty-two teams started, two got to the final but there has to be only one champion. France clinched their second World Cup title, their first World Cup after 20 years. There can be no denying that they are the deserved winners of the tournament. France was a completely different team since the group stages where they looked shaky and a bit lazy for the tournament. Their players gave everything and defied many odds to claim the title of being champions.

Take nothing away from Croatia, they gave every ounce of sweat in this World Cup. The dark horses played the maximum football in this tournament but didn't show a single sign of fatigue in the final.

The game was everything a football fan would have wished for, three superb goals, one VAR controversy, a penalty, a goalkeeper error and an own goal.

France took an early lead through a Mandžukić's own goal but Croatia equalised shortly with an Ivan Perisic strike. Griezmann, Pogba and Mbappe scored for the French as Mandžukić found the back of the net due to a Hugo Lloris' horror. Zlatko Dalic's men battled to the very end but were unable to register another upset.

We now rate and slate the World Champions of 2018.

France Player Ratings

(GK) Hugo Lloris - 5

Could not have done anything to stop Ivan Perišić's sweet strike but was solely at fault for Croatia's second goal. The mistake brought back memories of Karius' costly error in the UEFA Champions League final, but luckily he wasn't punished so severely. Might not think of dribbling the ball away from a player again in his career. Applied very important finger tips to deny Rebic just after half-time.

(RB) Benjamin Pavard - 5

The weakest part of France's defence. Started the game shakily as he lost the ball in the 3rd minute and failed to close down Perisic for Croatia's equaliser.

(CB) Samuel Umtiti - 8

Solid. Made some strong tackles against a lively Croatia's attack. Was given a red card in the first match of the tournament but has been on a surge since then. Formed a decorated partnership with Varane at the heart of the defence.

(CB) Raphaël Varane - 9

Simply magnificent. Has been the best centre-back of this World Cup and found an amazing partner in Barcelona's Umititi. Won every aerial battle and was the first one to clear any danger from the crosses.

(LB) Lucas Hernández - 7

Earned a silly yellow card in the first half but made amends with his fantastic run in Croatian's half to provide an assist to Mbappe. Had a fantastic World Cup as he managed to keep Benjamin Mendy out of the starting XI for the whole tournament.

(CM) N'Golo Kanté - 6

Has been the engine of France for all the tournament. Earned a yellow card early on to stop a counter-attack and was hence subbed off in the 55th minute.

(CM) Paul Pogba - 9

How good that strike was from his left-foot! He has been one of the best players for France in this tournament and has done everything his manager had asked for. His goal killed the enthusiasm and belief in Croatian camp to get back into the match.

He looked a completely different player for France when compared to his performance at Manchester United. No two men or three men midfield dilemma for him in this World Cup!

(RM) Kylian Mbappé - 8

The first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele. His powerful strike was destined to find the back of the net. Earlier to that, Croatian defence gave him a yard to run and he nearly scored the third goal for France in the 51st minute.

The 19-year old has been the best player for his nation as he scored 4 goals in this tournament.

(LM) Blaise Matuidi - 7

Played on the left-wing to add more security in the midfield for France. Looked lively and did his job without getting much notice.

(CF) Antoine Griezmann - 7

A fantastic free-kick into the box which took a deflection from Mandžukić. Remained calm and composed to fire the penalty into the back of the net but gave away the ball a number of times and failed to utilize Mbappe for counter-attacks.

(ST) Olivier Giroud - 6

Goal-less tournament for Chelsea's striker but gave every sweat for his nation in Russia. Always appreciated by his manager and colleagues but a few groups of fans have a different view.

Substitutes

Steven Nzonzi - 7

Surprisingly came on in the 55th minute to replace Kante in the centre of the midfield. Won aerial duels and remained solid.

Corentin Tolisso - 6

Came on to shore things at the back and did it with aplomb.

Nabil Fekir - 6

Took a shot that caused Subasic alarms.