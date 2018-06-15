Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Five Brazil players to look out for

Tite's players look all ready for the competition and here are five top players from the Brazilian national team.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 23:18 IST
174

FBL-WC-2018-BRA-TRAINING
Tite has brought along an extremely strong Brazil team

The Brazilian national team is eager to win the World Cup this time around after their shock loss to Germany which dashed all hopes. It was the most embarrassing game for the host nation back in 2014 and eventually, Brazil lost to the Netherlands in the 3rd place match. Since then, there had been managerial changes to the team.

The final 23-man squad which travelled to Russia included quite a number of new faces who will make their first World Cup appearance. Although they may not have played in the World Cup, the players who include Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho are already well-known players around the world.

Tite has plenty of players at his disposal and all are raring for a chance to shine. He has experimented with the players he selected in the final 23-man squad and will surely name the best in their opener against Switzerland. Judging at the defence, midfield, and attack, Brazil is strong in all areas.

There is no reason for Brazil not to make it far in the competition and they could win the trophy for the sixth time. The South Americans last won the World Cup in 2002. They came close when they hosted all the action in 2014, but the title eventually went to Germany.

The Canarinha will face the Swiss, followed by Costa Rice and lastly Serbia. In this group, Tite's men are expected to top the group and advance without much problem. Die Nati who have impressed in their journey to the World Cup could be slightly more difficult to get past as compared to the rest of the opponents in the group. Nevertheless, Brazil with their incredibly strong players will be a joy to watch this summer. Here is a look at the five stars of Brazil.

#5 Alisson Becker

FBL-FRIENDLY-AUT-BRA-TRAINING
Alisson will be his nation's first-choice goalie

Even though his compatriot Ederson won the Premier League title together with Manchester City, Alisson is all set to become Brazil's first choice keeper. It will be the Brazilian's first time playing in the World Cup. After making his debut under Dunga in the year 2015, Alisson has gone on to make 26 international appearances for his nation. Amidst his performances, he kept 17 clean sheets and conceded just 11 goals.

The Roma goalkeeper is extremely proficient in saving close range shots and has quick reflexes. He is very much a complete keeper who has strengths in all areas and no significant weaknesses. This makes him a strong contender for the Golden Glove award and Brazil is expected to perform well this year.

Not too long ago, the 25-year-old was named in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the season. This adds to his stellar portfolio and he has certainly established himself as a top goalkeeper in the world. His opponents will definitely encounter problems getting past him and the stage is all set for him to take the spotlight.



FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Neymar Gabriel Jesus FIFA World Cup Team Previews FIFA World Cup - Top 5 Players for each team Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Brazil stars to watch out for
