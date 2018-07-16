Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 historic moments

Souvanik Banerjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
9.89K   //    16 Jul 2018, 12:37 IST

France vs Croatia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Final
France vs Croatia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Final

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has finally come to an end, and France have established themselves as the World Champions for the second time in the country's history.

The 21st edition of the tournament was a treat for fans around the world and finally ended with a 6-goal game between France and Croatia.

The tournament will be remembered for many things. Penalties, own goals, late goals, and underdog wins were the trademarks of this year's World Cup.

Several records have been broken throughout the course of the tournament, seemingly smaller teams have knocked out powerhouses, players have scored awe-inspiring goals, and VAR has been the talk of the town.

This year's World Cup saw 169 goals being scored, with Harry Kane's 6 goals the most scored by any player. On the other hand, Thibaut Courtois made 27 saves, the highest number of saves in the 2018 World Cup, to win the Golden Glove.

This World Cup has also seen a number of historic moments. Here is a list of 5 historic moments at the 2018 World Cup.

#5 VAR PENALTY DECISIONS

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

France have a knack for creating history in the World Cup, and a lot of their historic moments seem to involve penalties.

On 19 July 1930, France became the first team to concede a penalty in the World Cup. French goalkeeper, Alex Thepot, saved the spot kick to become the first-ever goalkeeper to save a penalty in the World Cup.

Fast forward 88 years and France became the first team to be awarded a penalty kick via VAR. This was a historic moment as many had been apprehensive about the use of video referee in football. In France's match against Australia, Antoine Griezmann became the first player in the World Cup to score a penalty that was awarded after consultation with VAR.

VAR again came into play in the final match of the tournament, and again it was France that was in the thick of the action.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Croatia Football France Football Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: 5 points to take away from the final -...
RELATED STORY
4 Firsts in FIFA World Cup 2018 Finals
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Croatia lost 2-4 against...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 key player battles to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 things to watch out for in the final -...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Ball
RELATED STORY
World Cup Final 2018: France vs Croatia, 3 key battles to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, France vs Croatia: Match Preview and Key...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Final: France Players Ratings vs Croatia
RELATED STORY
France's top 5 players at the 2018 FIFA World Cup so far
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us