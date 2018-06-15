Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Five things to watch out for in the match

What to expect from the World Cup clash between Portugal and Spain.

Swagat Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 02:25 IST
1.84K

The Iberian derby is going to be nothing less than a spectacle
The Iberian derby is going to be nothing less than a spectacle

The FIFA World Cup is back and brings a familiar sense of excitement along with it. People all over the world are already rooting for their beloved countries, as the global football extravaganza kicks off.

It has been almost six years since the last Iberian derby - a major international rivalry between Spain and Portugal. The two football supergiants take on each other on 15th June in the second match of Group B, in what promises to be an absolute thriller of a contest.

The last time these two sides went head-to-head, was in the semi-finals of Euro 2012 when Spain beat Portugal 4-2 by penalties after a goalless match. Spain is serious favorites to lift the title this time and would be looking to start their World Cup campaign with a bang.

But Portugal showed that they can defy all odds and won the Euro 2016 even though they were the underdogs of the match.

Head-to-head records: 35 matches. Spain(18). Portugal (6). Draw(12). No Result(1).

Let us take a look at the five things to watch out for in the massively anticipated Iberian derby.

#1 The threat of Cristiano Ronaldo

Enter ca
The mercurial forward may very well be playing his last World Cup

If there is a player who can win you matches single-handedly and keep scoring decisive goals in every other match, it has to be Cristiano Ronaldo.

Already 33 years of age, the goal-machine shows no chances of slowing down and continues to baffle football pundits with his fitness at this age and his goal-scoring prowess.

Arguably the best finisher in world football at the moment, Cristiano has had a stellar career with Portugal and he leads the international scoring charts for active players, having scored a mind-boggling 81 goals in 150 appearances for Portugal.

This may very well be Ronaldo's last World Cup and he would look to cement his status as the greatest player of all time if he wins the trophy this time out. He has an edge over rival Lionel Messi, having won the Euro 2016.

He has demonstrated on multiple occasions that no defense is good enough to stop him on his day.

He would definitely be looking to trouble the Spanish centre-back duo of Gerard Pique and club-mate Sergio Ramos.

Can Ronaldo send Portugal off to a flying start?

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Portugal Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Cristiano Ronaldo Julen Lopetegui Fernando Santos
World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain - 3 Key Battles That...
RELATED STORY
10 most capped players to appear in World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group B
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group B
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Fernando Hierro replaces Julen...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Portugal
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where...
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
UEFA combined XI: The strongest federation?
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 underdog teams to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
Today EGY URU 05:30 PM Egypt vs Uruguay
Today MOR IRA 08:30 PM Morocco vs Iran
Today POR SPA 11:30 PM Portugal vs Spain
Tomorrow FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
Tomorrow ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
Tomorrow PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us