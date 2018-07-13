World Cup 2018: 4 Goalkeepers competing for the Golden Glove

Sulffikkar A FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.89K // 13 Jul 2018, 15:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

This World cup remains a paradise for goal scorers, Harry Kane leads the goal-scoring chart with 6 goals so far and players like Modric and Pogba are competing for the Golden Ball.

The knockout stage has shown the importance of goalies, every save matters and goalkeepers fight with body and mind when the game goes to penalties.

As France and Croatia compete for the final win in the World Cup, either of Hugo Lloris, Thibaut Courtois, Jordan Pickford and Subasic will receive the Golden Glove award offered to the best stopper at the tournament.

Manuel Neuer (2014), Iker Casillas (2010), Gianluigi Buffon (2006), Oliver Kahn (2002) and Fabien Barthez (1998) have managed to win the last five awards.

Here we look at the top goalkeepers in the tournament and one among them will certainly win the Golden Glove at the end of the tournament.

#4 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Courtois - safe hands

Courtois is the best goalkeeper so far at the World Cup in terms of numbers, with more than 20 saves in the tournament, Courtois also supports the Belgian attack with his ball distribution.

It was his presence of mind to find a teammate in the last minute of extra time against Japan that led Belgium to an exciting victory. Courtois was decisive against the fluid attackers of Brazil, the quarter-final clash has proven to be his best performance at the tournament so far.

The Chelsea shot-stopper hasn't faced a penalty shootout in the tournament so far. However, Courtois has a high chance to win Golden Glove even though Belgium didn’t make their way to the final.