Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018, France 1-0 Peru: 3 things that went right for France

After a lacklustre performance against Australia, France did improve marginally against Peru. Here's a look at what went right for Les Bleus

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 11:26 IST
589

F
France celebrate their goal against Peru

After narrowly stumbling past Australia in the first round of fixtures of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the intimidating French side took on Peru in a game that was capable of sending them into the round of 16 despite having a game to spare.

Didier Deschamps' men were touted to be favourites to win the tournament before the start, but their match against Australia proved that to be favourites, you need more than just big names.

Eyeing nothing but a win, France entered last night's match having never lost against a CONMEBOL side since 1978, and they needed to keep that stat intact. Despite a bright start from Peru, France eventually wrestled back control of the game before Kylian Mbappe gave them the invaluable lead in the 34th minute.

Again, Peru started off the second half in threatening fashion but failed to convert any of their chances as France eventually ended the tie with a crucial 1-0 victory. As Les Bleus sealed a spot for themselves in the next round, here is a look at 3 things that went right for them:

#3 Accurate personnel changes by Didier Deschamps

D
Didier Deschamps will have to bring out better performances from this French side

After receiving widespread criticism for the rather unimpressive performance against Australia, Didier Deschamps was bound to be under pressure before the start of last night's encounter.

Naturally, the French manager was expected to make a few changes and boy did he get them right. Switching from a 4-3-3 formation that he fielded against the Socceroos, Deschamps brought back Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud to ease some pressure off of Antoine Griezmann.

He also reinstated Blaise Matuidi into the midfield in place of Corentin Tolisso, thus handing Paul Pogba a bit more freedom to create. The results were there to see as France ostensibly put in a more impressive and fluid performance last night as compared to the one they displayed against Australia.

Trial and error was always going to be the only way of finding the right fit. While their performance can further improve, this does seem to be the right starting 11 and Deschamps might just field the same side in France's upcoming last group stage game against dangerous-looking Denmark.

Now, last night's performance may have been a shade better than the one against Australia, but for a side like France, if they are to seriously contend for the trophy, their performances will have to improve a lot more.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 France Football Peru Football Antoine Griezmann Kylian Mbappe Didier Deschamps Iconic World Cup Moments Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: 3 Things that went wrong for Peru against...
RELATED STORY
France 1-0 Peru: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France Team vs Peru, Starting XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from France v...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Peru vs Denmark, 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
3 Things that went right for Croatia against Nigeria
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong for Australia against France
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France Team vs Australia, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: France vs Australia, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, France vs Australia: 4 key players that...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
FT DEN AUS
1 - 1
 Denmark vs Australia
FT FRA PER
1 - 0
 France vs Peru
FT ARG CRO
0 - 3
 Argentina vs Croatia
Today BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Today NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Today SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
Tomorrow BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
Tomorrow KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
Tomorrow GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us