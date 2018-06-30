World Cup 2018: France Team vs Argentina, Predicted XI

France take on Argentina in the first game of the Round of 16 at World Cup 2018. The French side made it to the knockout stages with ease and remained unbeaten in the group games.

While they scored just 3 goals in the group stages, they were rock solid at the back. Only Australia managed to get a goal against them and that came from a penalty by Mile Jedinak.

France and Argentina will be facing each other for the 12th time in history today. The European side have won just twice against the South Americans. The worst thing for the French is that they have not managed to score in 8 of the last 11 encounters.

However, France are currently unbeaten in their last 8 games vs CONMEBOL opponents and will be looking to continue that run. They have won 4 and drawn 4 of those games.

Adding to that, France have lost just one of their last 11 knockout stage games (excluding penalties) at the World Cup! They have won 8 and drawn 2 of those games and the only defeat was the 1-0 loss to Germany in the 2014 quarter-finals.

France Team News

The only injury concern for France in Manchester City left-back, Benjamin Mendy. He is expected to be sidelined due to a muscle injury. Rest of the squad is fit and everyone will be available for selection.

France XI and Formation

France Predicted XI

Hugo Lloris is expected to start in goal as usual with Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane in the heart of the defence. Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez will be the full-backs with Benjamin Mendy reportedly ruled out.

N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba will be back together in the midfield after the Manchester United star was rested for the draw vs Denmark. The Chelsea steam engine has been playing 90 minutes in every single game and he just doesn't seem to get tired.

The attack line is expected to have a small chance with Kylian Mbappe replacing Olivier Giroud as the striker. Antoine Griezmann will be playing as the second striker or a false 9. Ousmane Dembele and Thomas Lemar will be on the flanks.