Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: France vs Australia; Everything you need to know about Match 5

Everything you need to know about the France vs Australia match of the 2018 World Cup!

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Feature 16 Jun 2018, 14:32 IST
203

Match 5 - France vs Australia
Match 5 - France vs Australia

The first match of Group C and the first of four matches scheduled for the day will see one of the favorites, France taken on Australia at the Kazan Arena. This should be fairly straight-forward for Les Blues on paper, and a lot of goals can be expected as well.

With speculation on Griezmann's future finally reaching a conclusion - he will indeed stay in Atletico Madrid - the French fans can finally move on and focus on the more important thing here.

Here's everything you need to know about Match 5 of the 2018 World Cup, scheduled to kick off at 15:30 hours IST:

France

Expected starting XI - France
Expected starting XI - France

FIFA ranking: 7

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Captain: Hugo Lloris

Despite having one of the best squads in the tournament, France aren't seen in the same line as teams like Brazil and Germany. It comes down to their consistency as a squad, which many feel is not up to the mark.

Didier Deschamps is also yet to figure out the best France XI and their formation - alternating between a 4-4-2 and a 4-3-3. The latter is the more attacking option, and will be expected to feature against Australia. Consistency has been the biggest issue for France in the past, as draws against Belarus and Luxembourg in the qualifiers indicated.

Hugo Lloris, the custodian at Spurs and the captain of this French team, will start in goal. Despite being prone to mistakes, he is extremely solid most of the time and France never need to consider an alternative.

Playing in front of him are Varane and Umtiti, two defensive mainstays of the squad for some time now. Varane's positioning in the box is impeccable, while Umtiti is a monster in the air - the two contrasting styles will keep France safe.

The full-backs, Mendy and Sidibe, have just returned from injuries so whether Deschamps will risk them in the first game is a question. The alternatives aren't too bad either. Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez and Stuttgart's Pavard are more than capable defenders and do not be surprised if they turn out to be key players this campaign.

The three-man midfield of Pogba, Kante and Tolisso is as creative as it is solid, the solidity coming from Kante while the creativity comes from Pogba, with Tolisso thrown in the midst as well.

Blaise Matuidi might get a look in as well, at the expense of Tolisso - or, under the most incredible of circumstances, Paul Pogba. A host of below-par performances have not done the United midfielder any favors and France won't shed a tear if he gets left on the bench.

The attack is where Deschamps is spoiled for choice. Mbappe at centre, Griezmann and Dembele on the flanks seems the right way to go, but Lemar, Fekir and Giroud are good enough to start every game too.

This is really what France's problem is. They're a very young squad with not a lot of experience and a lot of quality, and choosing someone means ignoring someone just as good. While it is a good thing in general, it can also backfire.

Australia

Expected starting XI - Australia
Expected starting XI - Australia

FIFA ranking: 40

Coach: Bert van Marwjik

Captain: Mile Jedinak

After a circuitous route to Russia that involved a playoff win against Honduras, Australia will like to simply go back without getting too muddy. Their opponents are inarguably better than them, and the Socceroos have a snowball's chance in hell of getting out.

But that does not mean they'll bend over backwards and get run over. In Marwjik, they have Saudi Arabia's former manager who got them into the WC, and will like to give 3 clean, entertaining games before he goes back to his peaceful life.

Brighton's Ryan is the keeper, and he has shown in the PL that he is capable of a few unbelievable saves when he is in the mood, and he usually is. Jurman and Sainsbury are the team's best centre-backs and are not that easy to play against. France can opt out of the crossing strategy for this game, as it won't be that effective.

Behich is the left back, while the right-back position will be a toss-up between Degenek and Risdon. Degenek is the more versatile of the two, while Risdon will be the more attacking option.

Captain Jedinak and Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy form the DMs, with Mooy being Australia's best. As a deep-lying playmaker, he makes the whole attack tick (what little of it he can bring out of them).

Celtic's Rugic is the No.10, and he is looked upon as the future of Australian football. He is quick, creative and will be the player going forward at every turn. Flanking him are Kruse and Leckie/Milligan - fast, but ultimately never looking like they belong at the elite level.

Juric should be the striker for Australia, but they do not score a lot of goals. After their success in the Asian Cup, Juric has become their go-to man, but we might get to see a few minutes of Tim Cahill too. The 38-year-old veteran is Australia's most famous player, and why not get him in on the fun?

Bookies odds:

France: 1.25

Draw: 6.50

Australia: 10.00

Prediction: Considering Australia's defense and France's attack, I cannot see how this will be anything but a high-scoring affair. 3-0 France, with potential for more.

FIFA WC 2018 Australia Football France Football Paul Pogba Antoine Griezmann
Top 5 most memorable World Cup playoffs ever
RELATED STORY
7 teams that flourished with crazy formations
RELATED STORY
10 football superstitions you should know about
RELATED STORY
10 Most controversial football matches of the last decade
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France Team vs Australia, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 Australian players to Look Out For 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group C
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 defenders in action
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why France will win lift the cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Asia's best combined starting-XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
FT EGY URU
0 - 1
 Egypt vs Uruguay
FT MOR IRA
0 - 1
 Morocco vs Iran
FT POR SPA
3 - 3
 Portugal vs Spain
FT FRA AUS
2 - 1
 France vs Australia
FT ARG ICE
1 - 1
 Argentina vs Iceland
35' PER DEN
0 - 0
 Peru vs Denmark
Tomorrow CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
Tomorrow COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
Tomorrow GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
Tomorrow BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us