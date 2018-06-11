World Cup 2018: Germany's 5 most iconic matches

Five of the most memorable FIFA World Cup contests Germany has played in.

Brazil was stunned at home by Germany.

After 18 tournaments, 224 goals and four titles Germany can rightfully be considered one of the most dominant sides in FIFA World Cup history. The defending champions will step down in Russia with the sole object of retaining their crown. With an all-star team consisting of match winners in each department, Germany will be hard to stop once they attain full flow.

Since their debut in 1934, Germany has been part of a record 106 world cup matches. A lot of these won, a few of these lost, yet all of them being very important. Out of these, however, there have been some that left a profound mark. So much so that fans still talk about it as if it was yesterday.

Today, we discuss five such iconic world cup matches Germany contested in. They have been list down in chronological order starting from the most recent.

Note: Germany here represents cumulative records of Germany before WWII, West Germany, and unified Germany.

#5 Germany 7-1 Brazil (2014 Semi-finals)

In the most recent of encounters on this list, Germany faced Brazil in the 2014 FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Being the host, the Selecao were under tremendous pressure. The loss of Neymar and Thiago Silva was a big blow for them. Germany, as always, was one of the favorites.

The game turned out to be Brazil's worst nightmare. The well-oiled Germans rampaged past the hosts, who looked totally out of place. Not a single person could have predicted the five-time world champions losing by a margin of seven goals to one. The match also witnessed Miroslav Klose create history, becoming the all-time world cup top-scorer with 16 goals to his name.

Eventually, Brazil finished fourth, and Germany ended up winning the title. Four years after that match, the image of home supporters mourning the dreadful demise of their dreams remains afresh in every football fan's mind.