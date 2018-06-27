World Cup 2018: Germany Team, Predicted Playing XI and Starting Lineup vs South Korea

German National team

The final round of group stage matches of the 2018 World Cup are well and truly underway with the round of sixteen knockout fixtures taking shape. Today, Germany take on South Korea in their final game of Group F and need to get all three points to guarantee themselves a spot in the next round with Mexico already guaranteed progression into the round of sixteen.

There is the possibility for Germany to top the group, but they need Sweden to do them a favour and beat Mexico and the Germans themselves have to win by a margin of at least two goals.

South Korea, on the other hand, still have a bleak outside-chance of qualifying for the Round of Sixteen. Korea need to beat Germany by a two goal-goal margin and need Sweden to beat Mexico in their encounter.

Possibilities aplenty, but Germany are in control of their own situation and will, no doubt, go all out for the win against Korea who themselves will be looking to get on the board.

How will Germany line-up against South Korea?

Germany left it late against Sweden.

The world champions' fate is in their own hands - but only just thanks to Kroos’ 95th-minute free-kick against Sweden in Sochi. Things are not so straightforward though, and a narrow win may not be enough for Germany to progress to the last 16.

Coach Joachim Löw made the decision against Sweden to drop Mesut Özil from the starting XI for the first time at a major tournament, and he has even more tough calls to make in Kazan.

Mario Gomez came on at half-time and freed up Timo Werner, so Löw could choose to start the pair from the off. Sebastian Rudy, who went off in the first half with a suspected broken nose, is out, and will likely be replaced in the starting line-up by the same man who came on in his place against Sweden - Ilkay Gundogan.

The other confirmed absentee, his Bayern Munich colleague, Jerome Boateng is set to miss out thanks to the red card in the previous fixture. Fit again, Mats Hummels will return after a neck injury ruled him out against the Scandinavians.

Julin Draxler failed to impress against Sweden and contrastingly, Julian Brandt has been lively whenever he is come on fro Germany and might be given the nod ahead of Draxler.

Germany XI and Formation

Probable starting XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Rudiger, Hector; Gundogan, Kroos; Muller, Reus, Brandt; Werner.

Germany will most-likely line-up in Joachim Low's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation: