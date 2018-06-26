World Cup 2018: Google celebrates Day 13 with fantastic new doodles

Google celebrates Day 13 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in absolute style!

Aakanksh Sanketh ANALYST News 26 Jun 2018, 14:25 IST 604 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and Argentina tonight

Google has come to be known to modify their logo as per trending events or occasions, and have been doing so for the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup as well. In fact, Google got in touch with artists from all 32 competing nations with the aim of generating interesting and engaging doodles for each team.

Today, the 26th of June marks the 13th day of the footballing extravaganza and is set to feature 8 different teams that will fight it out for a place in the round of 16. The teams that will be in action today are Australia, Peru, Denmark, France, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria and Argentina.

Correspondingly, today's Google doodles pertain to these teams and have been designed by artists from these respective nations - artists who believe that football is a lot more than just a sport in their respective countries.

The first two games of the day are from Group C: Australia vs Peru and Denmark vs France

Google Doodle for Australia, designed by Helen Li

The first Group C tie will see Australia take on Peru, needing nothing short of a win to qualify for the round of 16 while also praying that France can beat Peru in the other Group C fixture.

Google Doodle for Peru, designed by Andrea Galecio

When asked what football means to Peru, the designer said:

"Joy with passion. Maximum emotion. A united nation"

Peru will play for pride in their last game at this World Cup.

Google Doodle for Denmark, designed by Rune Fisker

When asked what his doodle meant, the designer said:

"The joy and excitement that we Danes feel for football (and our bikes)"

Denmark take on France in a crucial do-or-die encounter. While a draw or win will see them qualify, a defeat could very well send them home.

Google Doodle for France, designed by Helene Leroux

When asked what football meant to France, the designer said:

"For the majority in France, football is something we have in our heart since childhood (whether it's through fuss-ball, collecting cards of players, playing together in the mud even if it's raining, video games, TV etc). It's an opportunity for people to gather to either play or cheer for their team. Football in France will always echo to the world cup victory of 1998 and the colour blue! Allez Les Bleus!!"

France have already qualified for the round of 16 and today's game against Denmark will simply be a formality.

The other two games scheduled for tonight are from Group D: Iceland vs Croatia and Nigeria vs Argentina

Google Doodle for Iceland, designed by Siggi Eggertsson

Iceland have already won millions of hearts, having qualified for their first ever World Cup and subsequently silencing Argentina. They take on Croatia today with nothing to lose, while a victory might just push them through to the next round, depending on how the other Group D fixture between Nigeria and Argentina pans out.

Google Doodle for Croatia, designed by Vedran Klemens

When asked what football means to Croatia, the designer said:

"It is Croatia's favourite pastime!"

Croatia have already qualified for the next round and for them too, this last game against Iceland will only be a formality.

Google Doodle for Nigeria, designed by Yinfaowei Harrison and Ifesinachi Orjiekwe

When asked the aforementioned question, the designers said:

"Football to Nigerians means a lot more than a game - it's love, and more importantly a way of life. Only football can bring people of different tribes and ethnic groups together under one roof."

Nigeria take on Argentina in a widely-anticipated clash which will almost certainly see the winner qualify (If Argentina win, they will have to do so by a sufficient margin in order to qualify).

Google Doodle for Argentina, designed by Gaston Pacheco

In response to the same question, the designer said:

"Football is the most popular sport in our country and the one that people are most passionate about. There're plenty of rituals around it, traditions, and even cábalas. It brings lots of expectations and excitement to the air and it's also a way to bring people together."

At the start of the tournament, Argentina were dubbed favourites to lift the trophy. However, fate seems to have had other ideas. The mighty Lionel Messi and his team will look to go all guns blazing against Nigeria in order to secure qualification to the round of 16.