World Cup 2018: Group F – Previewing the Group of Death

An in-depth look at the strengths and key players of each team in Group F

FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia

With each passing day, we are getting closer to witness the biggest footballing event in the world after four long years. The wait for the FIFA World Cup 2018 is nearly over with only a few days left for the tournament to begin.

In a couple of weeks time, the 2018 World Cup is set to bring a lot of mouth-watering meetings as 32 teams will fight for the title of World Champions. With the Golden trophy as the main objective, some of the best players on the planet are set to face off on the greatest stage of football.

The 2014 World Champions are travelling to Russia to defend the title. The number 1 ranked team in the world have been paired with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F. As defending Champions, the Germans are favourites to win the title, just ahead of France and Brazil. With Germany expected to top the group, the stage will be set for a fierce battle for the second spot. As of now, Mexico are leading the way, following a convincing qualification to Russia, but South Korea and Sweden could be a tough team to beat on their day, a reason why the Group F is considered by many as the "Group of Death".

Let us have a detailed look at all the four teams and the key player from each side.

Germany

The reigning champions will enter the Russian soil to defend the title. Only a few teams know more about the big stages and Germany is one of them. 4 trophies in 8 finals is what makes the Germans a great side in the biggest stage of football. World cup qualification was convincing as Joachim Low's team won 10 out of 10 games on their road to Russia. The Germans have already lifted a trophy in Russia, winning the Confederations Cup in July.

The Germans have made it to the Semifinals in all their previous four attempts, making them one of the if not the most consistent team in the World Cup. Germany have won a silver medal in 2002 edition, a bronze in 2006 and 2010 and finally lifting the trophy in 2014. Considering their record in this competition and the fact that none of Germany's group stage opponents have made it to the final of a World Cup, the Germans are considered favourites to top the group. But the road for Die Mannschaft is not going to be easy because on their day, South Korea, Sweden and Mexico are capable of snatching one point from the reigning champions. The Germans have to first overcome the "Group Stage Curse" as the defending Champions got knocked out in the group stage in previous two edition of the World Cup.

Germany are travelling to Russia without last year's World Cup final hero Mario Gotze and Andre Schurrle. It was hard for the manager to chose final 23 names out of a pool full of talented players. Despite being sidelined due to injury in most part of the season, Low considers Manuel Neuer as his first choice goalkeeper. The likes of Julian Draxler, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Sami Khedira have been given the duty to control the game in the middle of the park. Leroy Sane will be paired with Thomas Muller in the attacking. Marco Reus and Ilkay Gundogan have made it to the squad this time after missing the last World Cup due to injury.

Man to watch out for: Toni Kroos

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

The Real Madrid star is considered as one of the great midfielders in the world of Football. His intelligence in the game management, precision in distributing the ball and the ability to control the tempo of the game makes him the key player for the Germans. Kroos is known for his composition on the ball in the centre of the park, which keeps his team on the front foot in the game. After winning his third consecutive Champions league, Toni Kroos would be riding high on confidence and is considered to led his team to World Cup glory.

Mexico

With Germany being the favourites to top the group, Mexico would be looking for a second spot to progress in next stages of the competition. The world cup qualification was a convincing one with Javier Hernandez leading the team in the front line. Mexico secured a place in Russia after a 1-0 victory over Panama early in the September with three matches remaining.

In the last six World Cup campaigns, Mexico have managed to get past the group stage but their journey ended in Round of 16 each time. Mexico have been regulars at the World Cup but the dream for a grand finale appearance ended with despair and relegation in the Knockouts.

In the past, the Mexicans have reached Quarter-finals on two occasions in 1970 and 1986. Mexico were the hosts on both the occasions. So this year, the main objective for the Mexicans is to secure a place in the Quarter-final and anything beyond that could be a miracle considering the difference in quality between Mexico and the other top teams.

There weren't too many surprises when Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio named his 28-man provisional squad. Injury concerns have tied his hands to name the final 23 players who will be travelling to Russia.

Man to watch out for: Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez

Mexico v Wales

Things didn't go well for the former Manchester United player at West Ham. The 29-year old star is set to play his 3rd World Cup. The Mexicans would be hoping that their country's all-time leading goalscorer displays his talent in the biggest stage of football. Chicharito is expected to lead the attack with Jesus Corona and Hirving Lozano.

Sweden

Sweden stunned the whole world when they defeated Italy in the playoffs to qualify for their first World Cup after a decade. The last time Sweden played in World Cup was in 2006, where they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by the current reigning champions Germany.

Sweden is considered as one of the more successful teams in the World Cup, having reached Semi-finals on four occasions. Sweden reached the finals in 1958 but the dream for gold medals was crushed by Brazil, one of Sweden's historic rivals.

Sweden will be travelling to Russia without their star man Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who retired from International football after last year's European Championship. On the other hand, the manager Janne Andersson thinks the team is more settled without the experienced Zlatan.

The manager Andersson has already named the final 23 players, who are going to Russia. Sweden would be looking to repeat their successful run of 1958 campaign. Karl-Johan Johnsson, Victor Lindelof, Emil Forsberg and Marcus Berg are some of the big names, who have been given the job to take their team to World Cup glory.

Man to watch out for: Emil Forsberg

Sweden v Chile - International Friendly

The Swedish international has been in great form for the Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The attacking midfielder, along with Marcus Berg (who scored 8 goals in qualifiers) are the reasons behind Sweden's qualification for the World Cup. The Bundesliga star was voted as the Swedish midfielder of the year in 2014, 2016 and 2017. The attacking midfielder who can play in centre as well as in either flank is considered as one of the best dribblers in Bundesliga. The 26-year is known for his set-piece taking skills and the ability to provide through balls for the attackers. All eyes will be on the midfielder to be the main man of the team in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

South Korea

South Korea first made their appearance in the World Cup in 1954. More than three decades later, the Asian side made it to the biggest stage in 1986. Since then South Korea have managed to qualify for the World Cup in every edition.

The young coach Shin Tae-Yong was appointed as the manager after Uli Stielike was sacked in June following a poor string of performances. The qualifications were not easy for South Korea as they secured a place in Russia on the final day of Asian group stages.

South Korea must be looking for a repetition of the success in 2002 World Cup campaign. The Asian side managed to reach the Semi-finals, beating Spain, Italy and Portugal en route. The journey ended in Semi-final as South Korea were defeated by Germany. 2014 World Cup campaign wasn't ideal for South Korea as they got knocked out in the group stage, which they would be looking to avoid this time.

The trio of Premier League players - Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Ki Sung-Yeung (Swansea) and Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) have all made it to the 28-man provisional squad. With the help of the experienced trio, the 61st ranked team will be aiming to surprise the opponents.

Man to watch out for: Son Heung-Min

South Korea v Honduras - International Friendly

Son joined the Premier League side Tottenham as the most expensive Asian player in history. While at Tottenham, he became the top Asian goalscorer in Premier League history. Son is one of those players who can use both feet equally well, which makes him a versatile player in the attacking half. He can play as the second striker, an attacking midfielder, a winger or as a striker. Son's pace and his off the ball movement makes him a great forward in Premier League. His ability to use the space to attack and clinical finish make him the key man for the South Korea side.

Teams to qualify from Group Stage

According to our prediction, Germany and Mexico are the two teams to go through. The reigning Champions are regarded as favourites to top the group. On the other hand, Mexico looks settled and experienced, which put them ahead of Sweden and South Korea. The Mexicans have managed to get past the group stage in last six World Cup campaigns- another fact which favours Mexico going through.

Games to Watch Out For:

Germany vs Mexico

Mexico vs Sweden