A fan's narration: How England are working their charm in the World Cup

England are on the cusp of the World Cup final

Like hordes of Indian football fanatics, the Premier League is my shrine. I worship it and I thank God every day for its existence. However, in order to feast on the nine months from August to May, I have to endure the arduous time in between. I have to cleanse my palate with the meager helpings of transfer rumblings and the international tournaments every other year.

However, for all the glory, the European Championships and the World Cup have failed to enthral me like the Premier League and club football in general. One of the main reasons for this is the absence of India from this level which in turn deprives me of a team to root for. Obviously, I follow the tournament just as meticulously, but it does not touch me and play with my feelings like the Premier League does. Until this year.

My Premier League fandom has reached new levels this summer. I reside in a country which faced British rule for more than two centuries, yet I find no shame in admitting that I am fiercely rooting for England in Russia.

When these players play against my beloved Chelsea, I despise them. I loathe them. At that point in time, "Raheem Sterling is a guy who runs like a girl and dives like an Olympian. The only thing good about Jordan Henderson is his moustache. Dele Alli is an overrated kid who can't tackle. John Stones cannot defend."

Kane has led the England attack with six goals

But listen to me gush about them now. Sterling's runs in behind are invaluable. Henderson's presence in the midfield makes England tick. Alli is a confident kid coming of age. Stones is a brilliant passer who hates Colombia just like me.

I watch these guys week in week out and rooting for them is so much better than joining the Spanish and Brazilian bandwagons. Plus they have a coach who cleans his nose regularly and wears a waistcoat.

Gareth Southgate has gone about his job effectively and ruthlessly, and fortunately, he has been given a license to do that. Switching to the three-man defence to instil a passing culture, using Kyle Walker as a centre-back, dropping experienced players like Jack Wilshere and Joe Hart. He has taken numerous ballsy decisions which could have backfired on him. But each of them has paid off, enabling the Three Lions to roar.

Southgate's men have done more than England's 'Golden Generation' in just one tournament, and much of it has to do with how they got there. Sure, now they are hugely rich men, but many have had to overcome onerous paths.

Captain Kane had loan spells at Leyton Orient and Millwall. Jamie Vardy used to play non-league football. Jordan Pickford plied his trade at Darlington and Alfreton Town.

Southgate said: "I talked to them about where they had all started and the different clubs. You have to be savvy. You have to be tactically aware because that’s what makes the difference in the big matches. But they also have a humility about them. We work hard for each other, we don’t carry anybody. They are all prepared to graft and dig in for each other."

Furthermore, club loyalties don't seem to be prevailing in the England camp, a reason which Rio Ferdinand said was destructive in their time. There seems to be a genuine bond between the players irrespective of their club rivalries.

Jubilant England players after the win against Colombia

Nothing encapsulates this better than Henderson's reaction after Pickford saved two penalties against Colombia to wipe out his miss. "We’re a really close group. I just thanked Pickford. I can’t thank him enough. I’m forever in his debt," he said. Henderson and Pickford play for Liverpool and Everton respectively, who form one of the biggest rivalries in football.

The shootout against Colombia was a sign of progress. They conceded the equalizer in stoppage time, but no nerves were visible in the shootout. Kane, Rashford, and Trippier scored near-perfect penalties and Pickford's research on the takers paid off; demons silenced at last.

This English squad may not possess the big names like Lampard, Gerrard, Scholes, Neville, Rooney and many more. But they are part of a hard-working group who are clever in possession and effective on set pieces. Plus, Lord Welbeck is yet to be unleashed.

Not all heroes wear waistcoats, but Southgate does!

Croatia will arguably be their most difficult task yet but England have shown that they can get the job done. And I, an unabashed Indian will be cheering them on.

The Premier League has provided a real meaning to this World Cup for me. The porridge has replaced the paratha, the trifle has replaced the rasmalai, the Earl Grey tea has replaced the cutting chai and my home address has been shifted by 9000 kilometres because believe it or not, it's coming home.