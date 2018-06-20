Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Spain: Preview, Team News, Prediction, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Spain meet Iran in a must-win encounter.

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Preview 20 Jun 2018, 16:25 IST
1.41K

Spain meet Iran in a must-win game.
Spain meet Iran in a must-win game.

Determinant Spain will contest Iran in the last match of day. The encounter will prove to be crucial for both the teams as Iran and Spain will look to make their way for the top-16 finish.

Iran is currently sitting at the top of Group B and will look to somehow maintain this position. Meanwhile, Spain will look to bring things back on track after failing to restrict Ronaldo's hat-trick in the previous match.

Team News

Dani Carvajal of Spain is expected to be fit for the game after suffering from a hamstring injury in the Champions League finals while Iran seems to have no injury concern as of now.

Iran vs Spain, Group B:

Match Date: 20 June 2018, Wednesday

Match Timing: 23:30 IST, 18:00 GMT

Match Venue:  Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia

Expected Crowd Turnout: With an evening game ahead, the Iran vs Spain encounter is expected to be a house-full affair with a total attendance of 45,200.

Head-to-head in World Cups

Iran 0 - 0 Spain. This will be the only first time when Iran and Spain will come up against each other in a FIFA World Cup.

Iran FIFA 2018 WC Squad:

Image result for iran world cup 2018 squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), and Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo).

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende), Voria Ghafouri (Esteghlal), Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles FC), Seyed Jalal Hosseini (Persepolis), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad), Mohammad Ansari (Persepolis), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Seyed Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Omid Nourafkan (Esteghlal), Saeid AGhaei (Sepahan), and Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal).

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens), Ahmad Abdolahzadeh (Foolad), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Ashkan Dejagah (Notthingham Forest), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Ehsan Hajsafi (Olympiacos), Ali Karimi (Sepahan), Soroush Rafiei (Al-khor), Ali Gholizadeh (Saipa), and Vahid Amiri (Persepolis).

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos), Mahdi Taremi (Al-Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen), and Kaveh Rezaei (Charleroi).

Probable Starting XI

Ali Beiranvand, Ramin Rezaeian, Morteza Pouraliganji, Pejman Montazeri, Masoud Shojaei, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Haji Safi, Omid Ebrahimi; Vahid Amiri, Sardar Azmoun, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Spain FIFA 2018 WC Squad:

Image result for spain world cup 2018 squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), and Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), and Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), and Koke (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), and Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).

Probable Starting XI

David de Gea, Jordi Alba, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Nacho, Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Andres Iniesta, Isco, David Silva, and Diego Costa.

Stats to look into ahead of the encounter:

Iran and Spain will be meeting for the first time in the history of FIFA World Cup.

At FIFA World Cup, Iran are yet to register a win against any European nation.

After that dramatic 90th minute finish between Iran and Morocco, Iran became the only first team in 52 years to score a goal without going for a shot in one half of the game.

Iran vs Spain: Match Prediction

Predicted score: Iran 0 - 3 Spain

FIFA WC 2018 Iran Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Sardar Azmoun
