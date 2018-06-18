World Cup 2018: Mexico overwhelm Germany

Mexico's monumental win against Germany epitomizes what the World Cup is all about.

Sidharth Suresh CONTRIBUTOR Feature 18 Jun 2018, 01:27 IST 146 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Mexicans were resolute

Four time world champions Germany are touted to be favorites to lift the cup for a record equalising fifth time. Germany was billed to have an easy outing against the Latin American side.

But nobody seems to have told the Germans about manager Juan Carlos Osorio and his group of brave-hearts. How do you beat a team with the quality of the Germans?

Well its quite simple really, you sit back and absorb everything the Germans throw at you. You try to make the most of what bits and pieces your strikers are left to feed of. But most importantly you hold on for your dear life and see through the 90 minutes.

Easier said than done right? But Mexico did that and more as they took the defending champions to the cleaners. This has to rank among the biggest wins for Mexico at a World Cup.

Kroos - came close

Mexico played their hearts out to complete the upset of the World Cup so far. They left everything on the pitch for the world to see, and boy did we like what we saw.

Hernandez breaking down in tears at the end of the 90 minutes captures the raw emotion the Mexicans must have felt.

The goal scored by Hirving Lozano caused such a stir in Mexico that an artificial earthquake was registered because of the fans celebrating. This is why we watch football. This is why we love the beautiful game.

The defending world champions had 67 percent possession, 26 shots (9 of which on target), but the only stat that matters on the night reads 1-0 to Mexico. They could have compounded Germany's misery had they taken their chances.

Scenes after the game

The Germans had their hands full dealing with Mexico's speed and directness in the first half. Mexico's game plan was to sit back and let Germany have all the possession and look to hit back on the counter.

It has to be said that the Mexicans executed their plan to perfection. Any team looking to beat Germany needs to look at this game as a blueprint.

Austria deployed a similar tactic and caused Germany a lot of problems when they defeated them 2-1 in their last friendly before flying to Russia. Germany has to really step up if they are to defend the title.

Defending World Cup champions seem to be jinxed in recent times as both Italy and Spain got knocked out in the group stages of 2010 and 2014 respectively. Could history repeat itself? Have your say in the comments.