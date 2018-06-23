Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Mexico vs South Korea, Predicted XI

Predicted XI for both teams ahead of their Group F clash

Varun Nair
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview 23 Jun 2018, 18:45 IST
112

FBL-WC-2018-MEX-TRAINING
Mexico Training Session

The Second match of Day 10 of the World Cup sees Giant-killers Mexico facing South Korea. Mexico will be looking for their second victory in as many games against a Korean side who lost their opening match against Sweden courtesy of a VAR penalty.

This will be only the 2nd time these two sides will be meeting in the World Cup with Mexico registering a 3-1 victory in their first ever match in the 1986 World Cup. Overall this will be the 13th ever meeting between the North American team and the Asian team with the Mexicans holding the upper hand in head to head with 6 victories 4 losses and 2 draws against their counterparts

In their last ever meeting Mexico thrashed the South Koreans 4-0 in friendly played between the teams in 2014 while the last ever competitive match between them in the 2001 Confederations Cup ended with a 2-1 victory to the Asian side.

The Mexicans will be entering this match knowing that a victory will all but surely help them qualify to the knockout stages of the tournament after a giant upset over the defending champions Germany in their first match.

The South Koreans know anything less than a point will quash their dreams of qualifying to the next stage of the World Cup after a 1-0 loss to Sweden in their first match.

Mexico team news

FBL-WC-2018-MEX-TRAINING
Mexico National Football Team

Mexicans have won all their 3 World Cup matches against Asian opponents but is yet to register back to back victories at the World Cup since 2002.

Mexican coach Juan Carlos Osorio is expected to name the same team that upset the Germans 1-0.

Ochoa is sure to start in goal with Salcedo and Gallardo in the full-back positions while Ayala and are sure to start in the centre of the defence. The hero of the last match Hirving Lozano is expected to play a much bigger role in this match along with Javier Hernandez, Miguel Layun and Carlos Vela up front with Mexicans opting for a different approach against the Asian team.

Mexico predicted XI: Ochoa, Salcedo, Ayala, Moreno, Gallardo, Herrera, Guardado, Layun, Vela, Lozano, Hernandez

M
Mexico predicted lineup

South Korea team news

FBL-WC-2018-KOR-TRAINING
South Korea National Team

The South Koreans are winless in their last seven World Cup matches, losing their last three in a row.

The South Korean coach Shin Tae-Yong is expected to reshuffle their attacking formation into a 4-3-3. Goalkeeper Jo Hyeonwoo should keep his place after a solid performance in the 1-0 loss to Sweden. Ki Sung-Yueng will be expected to pull the strings in the South Korean midfield along with Koo and Lee. All eyes will be on the Tottenham forward Heung Min-Son to produce a moment of brilliance to help South Korea register their first win of the tournament

South Korea predicted XI: Cho, Yong Lee, Jang, Young-Gwon Kim, Park, Jae-Sung Lee, Ki, Koo, Hwang, Shin-Wook Kim, Heung-Min Son

Ent
South
Korean predicted lineup


FIFA WC 2018 Mexico Football South Korea Football Javier Hernandez Son Heung-Min FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews
