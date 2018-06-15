Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Morocco vs Iran - 5 key players

The list features the Eredivisie top scorer and top assist provider!

Pramod Chandrashekhar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 19:38 IST
282

The
The 3rd match of the tournament will feature Morocco and Iran

In the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia were comfortable winners over Saudi Arabia, scoring 5 goals without reply, recording the second biggest win by a host nation in their opening match in World Cup history. The second match will feature the fit-again Mohamed Salah's Egypt and South American giants Uruguay. Afterwards, in Saint Petersburg, Morocco will face Iran in the opening match for the two teams.

Morocco vs Iran | World Cup Score | Live Commentary

Morocco come into the tournament as a very strong defensive unit, keeping 6 clean sheets in the third round of CAF qualifiers, where they remained undefeated. Despite having a poor record at previous World Cups, the African side will be looking to perform at their highest level this year. Iran too were undefeated in the third round of qualification, with 6 wins and 4 draws, with Sardar Azmoun doing the bulk of the scoring. Let's take a look at 5 players who might decide the outcome of this match:

#5 Sardar Azmoun

T
The former Rostov forward has impressed in the Russian league, but can he do it for Iran?

The Rubin Kazan centre-forward will be eager to make an impact on the grandest stage of all by scoring crucial goals for his side. Sardar has represented Iran at all youth levels and scored 23 goals in less than 40 appearances for the senior team.

He possesses creativity, good aerial ability and is known for his pace. The 23-year old will have to carry the burden of scoring for his team alongside fellow attacker Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

FIFA WC 2018 Iran Football Morocco Football Medhi Benatia Hakim Ziyech
