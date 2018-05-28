World Cup 2018: Official slogans of all the competing teams

A look at the official slogans for all the teams that will be competing at the World Cup in Russia.

Shyam Kamal ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 23:30 IST

The official slogans for all the participating teams have been announced

With the World Cup just two weeks away, the teams will be busy preparing for the task at hand with utmost concentration. Some teams will be concerned with injuries, some will be concerned with the pressure of their fans, and some will be happy to just be there.

On the lighter side of things, the official slogans for all 32 competing teams in the tournament have been finalized. These slogans will be written on the sides of the buses carrying the teams at the 2018 World Cup.

The winners have been decided by votes, and the winners whose slogans were selected will be provided a free trip to Russia, sponsored by Hyundai. On that note, here are the selected slogans for all the 32 teams:

#1 Argentina

UNIDOS POR UNA ILUSIÓN

The Socceroos have their slogan game on-point

(Translation: Together for a dream)

In Argentina, the World Cup is still the biggest trophy in the world and no number of trebles will be worth more than that. For that reason, Maradona is looked up to as their greatest and not Messi.

The slogan, as cliched as it sounds, is true to the belief of every Argentine. The World Cup is their dream, their final frontier. Together, they will be hoping that the nation gets its hands on the trophy this time.

#2 Australia

BE BRAVE, BE BOLD, SOCCEROOS IN GREEN AND GOLD

Australia might not be expected to make much impact in the tournament, but they have arguably the best slogan in the tournament.

It rhymes, it has something characteristically Australian - Socceroos - and paints a clear picture of what their jersey will look like. 10/10 slogan.

#3 Belgium

RED DEVILS ON A MISSION

Before you wonder why Manchester United are taking place in the World Cup and whether Mourinho will park the bus against even the smaller teams, this is actually Belgium's. The nickname originated in 1906, inspired by their jersey color and the fact that their players "worked as Devils".

The slogan comes across as unimaginative, but Belgium's midfield should make up for it.

More than 5 stars, 200 million hearts

#4 Brazil

MAIS QUE 5 ESTRELAS 200 MILHÕES DE CORAÇÕES

(Translation: More than 5 stars, 200 million hearts)

After their humiliation at home in the last world cup, Brazil will be looking for revenge and looked hungry during their qualifiers. With all their players in form for the World Cup, they will be looking to get their hands on another World Cup.

As for the slogan, it comes off a little cliched with the mention of the population. Admittedly, it sounds cooler in Portuguese with all the rolling of the tongue involved.