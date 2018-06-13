Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony - Time, Performers and Where to watch

A detailed look at the stars involved in the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
News 13 Jun 2018, 14:09 IST
4.67K

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-RUS-STADIUM-LUZHNIKI
Russia is ready to host their maiden World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is nearly upon us. The opening game of the tournament will see two Group A teams clash as hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14.

However, prior to kick off, a grand opening ceremony will take centre stage and it will feature music legends supported by a colossal background cast of dancers, gymnasts, and trampolinists.

Artists Involved

British Rock Music star Robbie Williams will headline the opening ceremony along with Russian soprano Aida Garifullina. The duo is followed by legendary Spanish Tenor and Opera Icon Placido Domingo followed up by his fellow opera singer and Peruvian Tenor, Juan Diego Florez.

The opening ceremony in previous tournaments usually kicked off an hour earlier to game time but this year, the event has been scheduled to start 30 minutes before kickoff.

The ceremony will see a fusion of different genres as Robbie Williams will perform some of his greatest musical hits which will then be carried on with some classical music from the world of Opera as fans from all over the world get an opportunity to celebrate the glory of the World Cup.

Williams was ecstatic on being named as the lead for the ceremony and said, “I’m so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance. I’ve done a lot in my career, and opening the FIFA World Cup to 80,000 football fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream."

Two time World Cup Winner, Ronaldo will also be present for the curtain raiser and said, "The opening match is always a very symbolic one - it is that instant when you realize that the big moment you, as a player or fan, have been waiting for four years has finally arrived"

On the other hand, there has been no indication about the presence of Nicky Jam, Will Smith and Era Istarefi in the opening ceremony. The trio released the official song of the World Cup 'Live It Up' that attracted a mixed and divided response from the fans.

TIME: 17:30 local time, 20:00 IST

VENUE: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia

TV Schedule: Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD (English)

Sony Ten 3/Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi)

Sony ESPN (Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu)

Live Stream: Sony LIV

World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia Preview
