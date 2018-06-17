World Cup 2018: Peru vs Denmark, 5 talking points

Denmark opened their account in this year's World Cup with a hard-fought win over Peru.

Poulsen scores from a tight angle to give Denmark the lead

Score: Peru 0-1 Denmark

Scorers: 59th minute - Poulsen

Ahead of their own Group fixture, both teams must have been pretty pumped up. Having seen Argentina draw with one of the smallest nations at the World Cup, Iceland, one can’t help but be inspired.

While in the earlier Group C game, group favourites France’s victory over Australia meant that both teams knew they had to get a positive result in order to progress in the tournament.

And that said, Peru was the one who were quick off the blocks. Denmark, on the other hand, stood their ground, before slowly pulling themselves back into the game.

Peru was excellent throughout pulling the Danish defense out of shape, but ultimately failing to make it count when it mattered. That said, there were enough talking points, here is a look at them:

#1 Poulsen pounces as Denmark make it count

Poulsen's goal proved to be the difference in the match

This was only the first weekend of the World Cup, 2018 and teams have been playing like its now or never. Another group game lived up to the noise inside the stadium, with both teams having a go at each other.

And once the Danish armada settled they started stringing those passes which are as delicious as their pastries. And the icing was the manner in they dispatched a swift counter-attack on their South American opponents.

That said the weight of the pass was perfect for Poulsen to just guide it past the onrushing keeper and into the back of the net.

“Fine margins” as they say as Eriksen found the decisive pass that Poulsen slid in to give Denmark the lead. Up till that moment, Peru had been in the ascendancy and bar the goal that is how Peru played the game.

However, when it came to the bottom-line it was the angled finish by Yussuf Poulsen that turned out to be the decisive factor.