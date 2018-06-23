World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia - 5 Key Players to watch out for

A look at 5 key players in the Poland vs Colombia encounter

Poland and Colombia are set to face each other in an all-important Group H fixture on Matchday 2 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Both Poland and Colombia had a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign as they lost their first match against Senegal and Japan respectively.

Colombia, in their opening game against Japan, were down to 10 men within the first five minutes as the defensive midfielder Carlos Sanchez Moreno was given the marching orders for handling the ball in the box. This resulted in Japan being awarded a penalty kick which was successfully taken by attacking midfielder Shinji Kagawa to give his side the lead. Colombia were able to equalize in the first half but a 73rd-minute header by Yuya Osako ensured Japan the 3 points.

Poland faced Senegal in their opening match and after a lacklustre performance, they went down 2-1 against a more determined African side. Senegal took the lead through an own goal by Thiago Cionek in the 37th minute, the second half saw an improved Polish side but in the 60th minute M'Baye Niang caught the defence napping and doubled Senegal's lead. Poland found the net through Grzegorz Krychowiak's goal with 4 minutes of regulation time left but it was too late to steer a comeback.

Both sides now desperately require a win and we take a look at 5 key players that can deliver for their team in this compelling fixture:

#5 Juan Cuadrado (Colombia)

The 30-year-old Juventus midfielder made his international debut against Venezuela on 3rd September 2010 and scored the opening goal in a 2-0 victory. He was selected in the 23-man squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and ended his campaign with four assists, tying Toni Kroos as the tournament's assist leader.

In his 69 appearances for the national team, Cuadrado has found the net 7 times and is a vital part of the midfield. He has a direct and offensive playing style that enables him not only to score goals himself but also create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates. Cuadrado is a versatile player who can play in the forward position as an attacking midfielder or a second striker and in the defence as a right back or wing back.

Playing for Juventus, Cuadrado has won 3 Serie A titles and 3 Coppa Italia titles and has appeared regularly for the Italian giants.

After a disappointing outcome of the first game, Cuadrado will look to inspire his side to a win and bring Colombia's World Cup campaign back on track.