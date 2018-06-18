World Cup 2018, Poland vs Senegal - 5 key Players to watch out for

A look at 5 key players in the Poland vs Senegal encounter

Varis Sharma CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 23:56 IST 220 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who will come out on top?

Senegal will be making their second World Cup finals appearance this summer after a hiatus of 16 years. In the 2002 FIFA World Cup when Senegal made their maiden appearance, they stunned the whole world with their performance as they went on to beat reigning champions France in the opening match and reached the Quarterfinals where they lost to Turkey.

This time a similar kind of performance is being expected by the African nation as in the qualification process they remained unbeaten, winning 5 matches and drawing 3.

Senegal begin their World Cup campaign against Poland who are making their 8th World Cup finals appearance. Apart from Poland and Senegal, Group H includes Colombia and Japan making it one of the most closely contested groups.

Poland boast a strong blend of midfield and attack with their talisman Robert Lewandowski leading the attacking front. The Bayern Munich star has been clinical with his national side as he has scored 55 goals in 95 international appearances.

We now take a look at 5 players that will play a pivotal role in Tuesday's Group H encounter between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak stadium in Moscow:

#5 Arkadiusz Milik (Poland)

Poland's number 7

The 24-year-old Polish striker partners with Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski in the attack and this duo is known to test the opposition defenders. Playing for Napoli, Milik has scored 14 goals in 40 appearances over a span of two seasons. His spell at Eredivisie side Ajax in the 2015-16 season saw him become a prolific striker as he found the net 24 times in 42 appearances.

Being 1.86 meters tall he is an aerial threat in the opposition box and with a great shooting and finishing ability, he shows potential to be considered as one of Europe's best strikers. He showcases his technical qualities on the field and is not only a goalscorer but can also provide vital assists for his teammates.

Playing for the Polish national side, Milik has scored 12 goals in 40 appearances and was a part of the team at the 2016 UEFA Euro where he scored in their opening game against Northern Ireland.

He will now look to shine for his side at the 2018 World Cup and ensure they have a successful campaign in Russia.