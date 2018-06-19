World Cup 2018, Poland vs Senegal: Preview, Team News, Prediction, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Previewing the clash between Poland and Senegal.

Vaibhav Joshi ANALYST Preview 19 Jun 2018, 00:57 IST

Poland, who are currently ranked eight in FIFA rankings, will take on Senegal, who will be returning to the FIFA World Cup after a gap of 16 years.

Senegal previously, under the leadership of captain Aliou Cisse, reached quarter-finals of the tournament back in 2002 which also happens to be their only World Cup appearance. Senegal will hope to emulate the pioneering team of 2002 captained by Cisse, now the national coach.

Team News

Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik is expected to be fit for the match against Senegal, despite suffering a hand injury. The former Ajax striker slipped in a puddle at a sea life centre and bruised his hand.

Senegal will be without full back Saliou Ciss for the entirety of the World Cup, after the 28-year-old sustained an ankle injury in a friendly against Lithuania at the end of May, and has subsequently failed to recover in time.

Poland vs Senegal, Group H:

Match Date: 19 June 2018, Tuesday

Match Timing: 20:30 IST, 15:00 GMT

Match Venue: Spartak Stadium Moscow, Russia

Expected Crowd Turnout: The Poland vs Senegal encounter is expected to be a house-full affair with a total crowd turnout of 43,700.

Head-to-head in World Cups

Poland 0 - Senegal 0. This is the first time that Poland and Senegal will be facing each other in a FIFA World Cup.

Poland FIFA 2018 WC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Bialkowski, Lukasz Fabianski, and Wojciech Szczesny.

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Thiago Cionek, Kamil Glik , Artur Jedrzejczyk, Michal Pazdan, and Lukasz Piszczek.

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski, Jacek Goralski, Maciej Rybus, Piotr Zielinski, Karol Linetty, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Kamil Grosicki , Slawomir Peszko, and Rafal Kurzawa.

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Lukasz Teodorczyk, and Dawid Kownacki.

Probable Starting XI

Wojciech Szczesny, Maciej Rebus, Michal Pazdan, Jan Bednarek, Lukasz Piszczek, Kamil Grosicki, Jacek Goralski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jakub Blaszczykowski, Piotr Zielinski, and Robert Lewandowski.

Senegal FIFA 2018 WC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya AC), Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), and Alfred Gomis (Torino).

Defenders: Kara Mbodji (Anderlecht), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Moussa Wague (Eupen), Saliou Ciss (Angers), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest), and Salif Sane (Hannover 96).

Midfielders: Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), and Cheikh N’Doye (Birmingham).

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Diao Balde Keita (Monaco), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes), Diafra Sakho (Rennes), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), and Mbaye Niang (AC Milan).

Probable Starting XI

Khadim Ndiaye, Lamine Gassama, Kara Mbodji, Kalidou Koulibaly, Youssouf Sabaly, Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gana Idrissa Gueye, Keita Balde, M’Baye Niang, and Sadio Mane.

Stats to look into ahead of the encounter:

This will be the first ever encounter between Poland and Senegal.

Poland are unbeaten in their three games against African opposition at the World Cup (W1 D2).

Poland have lost six of their last eight World Cup games (W2). They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in those last eight games.

Poland have won only one of their seven opening games at the World Cup (D3 L3).

Senegal have qualified for their second World Cup, after their inaugural participation in 2002 where they reached the quarter-finals.

Senegal were unbeaten in their only previous group phase appearance at the World Cup (W1 D2).

Diafra Sakho was the only Senegal player to score more than one goal in the third round of CAF qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup. Meanwhile, no player delivered more assists than Sadio Mane in that qualifying section (3).

Poland vs Senegal: Match Prediction

Predicted score: Poland 2-1 Senegal