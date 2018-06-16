World Cup 2018: Portugal 3-3 Spain; Player Ratings

Ronaldo hattrick denies Spain a comeback win and we take a look at the individual performances of both the teams.

The Iberian rivals couldn't be separated at the final whistle

Portugal (Ronaldo 4',44',88') 3-3 Spain (Diego Costa 24',55', Nacho 58')

Portugal and Spain played out a thrilling and nerve-racking 3-3 draw in their opening Group B match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Sochi. It was none other than Cristiano Ronaldo who got the scoring started as he scored a first-half brace whereas Diego Costa pulled one back in the opening 45 minutes.

The flurry of goals continued in the second half as Costa and Nacho scored in the span of three minutes to give Spain the lead before it was cancelled out by a late Ronaldo goal as the game ended with both teams sharing the spoils.

On that note, here is a look at the player ratings:

Portugal

Simply Spectacular!!!

Rui Patrício - 6/10

Patricio faced six shots on target and frankly, it is hard to hold him responsible for any of the goals as there wasn't much he could do to deny Diego Costa and Nacho.

José Fonte - 5/10

The former Southampton man had a difficult night in central defense and struggled against Costa.

Pepe - 6/10

Pepe was left in shambles when he was beaten by Costa to Spain's opening goal. He expected the foul to be rewarded in Portugal's favour but play continued on and the Spanish equalized.

Raphaël Guerreiro - 7/10

Guerreiro balanced his workload perfectly, making excellent runs forward on the left hand as he attempted five crosses and also tracked back, being present at the right time to help out in defence, as he put in multiple successful tackles.

Cédric Soares - 6/10

The right-back had a mixed game, doing his fair share of work on the offensive end and was busy throughout the net while getting back as he had to take care of Isco that took a toll out of the 26-year-old.

William Carvalho - 7/10

Carvalho did a decent job in midfield as he made important recoveries and passed the ball at an accuracy of 90% as he played in one key pass and three successful long balls along with two neat tackles.

João Moutinho - 7/10

The veteran midfielder put in an excellent all-round shift, being the man in midfield who distributed the passes and created the link in channels for the attackers and equally, had a good defensive outing.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes looked very limited on the night as he did not get much of an opportunity to fully express his potential on the attacking end except for providing the burst of pace during the counter attacks before being taken off after 67 minutes.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Like Fernandes, Silva too was limited on his wing play as he was unable to produce much support for Ronaldo except a couple of instances here and there prior to his substitution in the 68th minute.

Gonçalo Guedes - 7/10

Guedes provided the assist for Ronaldo's and Portugal's second goal in the first half. He had a great opportunity to increase his side's lead in the opening 45 on the counter-attack but recovery from the Spain defence ruined the whole pass and play.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 10/10

Portugal's talisman got running early, first earning the penalty and then calmly converted from the spot to give his team the lead after just three minutes. Luck too was on his side when a blunder from the Spanish goalkeeper rewarded Ronaldo with his second.

The Real Madrid Superstar worked his socks off, scored a stunning free-kick to equalize in the 88th minute an rescue his side from the jaws of defeat.

Substitutes

Joao Mario - 5/10

Coming on with over 20 minutes left, Mario did not have sort of impact in the game.

Ricardo Quaresma - 6/10

Quaresma did create some sort of spark replacing Bernardo Silva on the right as he took on two shots and completed two dribbles.

Andre Silva - N/A

Took the place of Guedes in the 79th minutes.