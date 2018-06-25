Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Portugal versus Iran - preview, team news, predicted XI, head to head and key stats

A point will see Portugal qualifying to the knockout stages

Varun Nair
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview 25 Jun 2018, 16:34 IST
500

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The second set of matches of Day 12 of the World Cup see reigning European Champions Portugal taking on Iran along with Spain taking on Morocco simultaneously. In a group where the goal difference might be key to determine who qualifies as first from Group, Portugal will be looking to increase its tally by firing a couple or more goals albeit with the knowledge that a loss against Iran will result in them being knocked out of the tournament instead of Iran.

Portugal entered the tournament as the reigning European champions and started off their campaign by showing just why they are the reigning champions of Europe by salvaging a 3-3 draw against a much favoured Spanish team courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass.

The second match of the Portuguese showed the other side of the champions as they showed resiliency over an inspired Moroccan team, who despite outclassing the Portuguese in every department failed to score a goal, thus being the first team to be eliminated from this World Cup after a 4th-minute header which ultimately settled the result in favour of a 1-0 victory for the Portuguese. A point against Iran will see the qualifying into the knockout stages of the tournament.

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH4-MAR-IRI

Iran started their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory in virtually the last minute of the match against Morocco courtesy of an unfortunate Aziz Bouhaddouz. The second round saw them facing pre-tournament favourites Spain, after an exciting match of football Iran were unlucky to go down to a very lucky Diego Costa goal which ultimately settled the match 1-0 in favour of the former champions. A victory against the reigning European Champions will result in Iran qualifying to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the very first time in their history.

Team News

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz may be without the service of Olympiakos defender Ehsan Hajsafi who subbed of due to injury in 1-0 loss to Spain. 

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH20-IRI-ESP

Portuguese coach Fernando Santos will also most likely miss the service Joao Moutinho after missing several days of training through illness.

Predicted XI

Portugal XI: Rui Patricio, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Cedric Soares, William Carvalho, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal v Morocco: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Iran XI: Ali Beiranvand, Ehsan Haji Safi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini, Saeid Ezatolahi, Vahid Amiri, Omid Ebrahimi, Karim Ansarifard, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun

Iran v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Head to Head Stats

Iran will be taking on Portugal for the 2nd time in the World Cup after a second-half penalty by a familiar face, Cristiano Ronaldo, gave a 2-0 victory for Portugal over Iran when they first met each other in 2006.

Some stats to look forward to in this encounter

Iran is winless against European opponents with 6 defeats in their 7 previous World Cup encounters with the Europeans teams.

Portugal has won 3 of their 4 previous meetings with an Asian team with the only defeat coming in 2002 against South Korea.

No stats can complete without mention of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal talisman has scored each of his country's last five goals at the World Cup (the last player to do so for a particular nation was Oleg Salenko for Russia in 1994, 6 in a row).

Joao Moutinho could earn his 113th cap against Iran, overtaking Nani to become Portugal's third-most capped player.

Current Iran national coach Carlos Queiroz had two spells managing Portugal during 1991-1993 and 2008-2010 overseeing a 7-0 victory over North Korea, their biggest margin of victory in this competition.

Portugal vs Iran (Group B)

Match date: 25 June 2018, Monday

Match time: 23:30 IST

Match venue:  Mordovia Arena, Saransk - Russia

FIFA WC 2018 Iran Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Moutinho FIFA World Cup Team Previews
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Spain: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Iranian fans' bizarre tactics...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal Team, Predicted Playing XI vs Iran
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Spain: Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key battles that decided the Morocco...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal Team vs Spain, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Spain vs Iran: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Best and worst players as Spain beat Iran
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Portugal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
Today IRA POR 11:30 PM Iran vs Portugal
Today SPA MOR 11:30 PM Spain vs Morocco
Tomorrow DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Tomorrow AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Tomorrow NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Tomorrow ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
27 Jun KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
27 Jun MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
27 Jun SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
27 Jun SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us