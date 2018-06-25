Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Iran: 3 players from Portugal to watch out for

3 players who will be crucial for Portugal's success in today's game against Iran

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 20:04 IST
933

Portugal v Morocco: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Portugal v Morocco: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Portugal are one of the most underrated teams at the World Cup. Having never lifted the World Cup in their football history, Portugal will look towards the leadership skills of Cristiano Ronaldo to inspire them and help them win the World Cup.

Having won the Euro 2016 by beating the hosts France 1-0 in the final, Fernando Santos has built a decent squad. It is ultimately a one-man army led by Cristiano Ronaldo. His performances are key to Portugal's success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal's first match against Spain was a 3-goal each thriller due to Ronaldo's hat-trick which made it a memorable match. This was probably the most entertaining match of the World Cup till now. In their second match against Morocco, Ronaldo's superb header and Portugal's determined defence secured Portugal a 1-0 victory.

The match against Iran is an important game which Portugal needs to win or draw the match in order to safely seal a place for themselves in the knockout stages. Iran being a defensive side, will look to attack Portugal as they are required to win the game in order to qualify for the knockout round.

It is virtually an eliminator between these two sides and hence will be an important game to watch out for. Let us have a look at 3 Portuguese players who are crucial for their side in today's game.

#3 William Carvalho

Portugal v Morocco: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Portugal v Morocco: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

William Carvalho is normally deployed as a central defensive midfielder in Portugal's line-up. Being one of the talented defensive midfielders to watch out for at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he is physically strong, is good at heading the ball and is a good passer.

Having had a decent game against Spain in Portugal's first match of the group, Carvalho played a key role in defending the narrow 1-0 Portugal lead in their second game against Morocco. Being a part of Portugal's Euro 2016 winning team, Carvalho is one of the experienced players in the current Portuguese World Cup squad.

With Iran likely to play counter-attacking football against Portugal today, Carvalho will play the key role of breaking Iran's attack and dominate possession for his team.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Iran Football Portugal Football Pepe Cristiano Ronaldo
World Cup 2018: Portugal versus Iran - preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Iranian fans' bizarre tactics...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Spain: Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Best and worst players as Spain beat Iran
RELATED STORY
Spain vs Iran: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal Team, Predicted Playing XI vs Iran
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Spain...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Portugal
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
Today DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Today AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Today NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Today ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
Tomorrow KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Tomorrow MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Tomorrow SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Tomorrow SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us