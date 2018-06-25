World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Iran: 3 players from Portugal to watch out for

3 players who will be crucial for Portugal's success in today's game against Iran

Portugal are one of the most underrated teams at the World Cup. Having never lifted the World Cup in their football history, Portugal will look towards the leadership skills of Cristiano Ronaldo to inspire them and help them win the World Cup.

Having won the Euro 2016 by beating the hosts France 1-0 in the final, Fernando Santos has built a decent squad. It is ultimately a one-man army led by Cristiano Ronaldo. His performances are key to Portugal's success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal's first match against Spain was a 3-goal each thriller due to Ronaldo's hat-trick which made it a memorable match. This was probably the most entertaining match of the World Cup till now. In their second match against Morocco, Ronaldo's superb header and Portugal's determined defence secured Portugal a 1-0 victory.

The match against Iran is an important game which Portugal needs to win or draw the match in order to safely seal a place for themselves in the knockout stages. Iran being a defensive side, will look to attack Portugal as they are required to win the game in order to qualify for the knockout round.

It is virtually an eliminator between these two sides and hence will be an important game to watch out for. Let us have a look at 3 Portuguese players who are crucial for their side in today's game.

#3 William Carvalho

William Carvalho is normally deployed as a central defensive midfielder in Portugal's line-up. Being one of the talented defensive midfielders to watch out for at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he is physically strong, is good at heading the ball and is a good passer.

Having had a decent game against Spain in Portugal's first match of the group, Carvalho played a key role in defending the narrow 1-0 Portugal lead in their second game against Morocco. Being a part of Portugal's Euro 2016 winning team, Carvalho is one of the experienced players in the current Portuguese World Cup squad.

With Iran likely to play counter-attacking football against Portugal today, Carvalho will play the key role of breaking Iran's attack and dominate possession for his team.