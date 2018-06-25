World Cup 2018: Qualification possibilities for all 8 groups

Who is in, who is out and who has a chance?

Argentina is in a dire position

We are two rounds down in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This means that it is an intense period for some teams who still have a chance to qualify for the Last 16.

There are teams whose position is secured, while some teams have their World Cup status hanging by a thread. Teams will face each other to determine who tops the group, while some have a much more essential need.

Some teams are dependent on other results, along with their own, to advance. It is a chance for a few of them to salvage their campaigns and make something good come out of them.

Others are in a comfortable stage, while others had their fate sealed in the second round of games itself. Here, we take a look at all the permutations for every team from Group A to H, in Russia.

Group A

World Cup Group A Table

Russia: Qualified. Will top the group if they avoid defeat against Uruguay.

Uruguay: Qualified. Will top the group if they beat Russia.

Egypt: Eliminated. Will finish third if they avoid defeat against Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia: Eliminated. Will finish third if they beat Egypt.

This is a fairly straightforward group, with the two qualified teams and the two eliminated teams playing each other.

Russia will fancy their chances to top the group as they have been playing extremely well in the tournament so far. However, Uruguay are masters at grinding out results, so they could steal the top spot from under the hosts' noses. The other game sees Mo Salah's Egypt playing for pride against Saudi Arabia.

Likely to progress: Russia and Uruguay (Both confirmed)

Group B

World Cup Group B Table

Spain: Will qualify unless they lose to Morocco, by more than one goal and Portugal fail to beat Iran.

Portugal: Will qualify unless they lose to Iran, and Spain avoid defeat against Morocco by a bigger margin

Iran: Will qualify only if they beat Portugal.

Morocco: Eliminated. Will finish third if they beat Spain and Portugal beat Iran.

This group also seems more or less straightforward. Iran should not cause many problems for Portugal, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo hitting the field.

Similarly, Spain should not have any problems against Morocco, who lost their first two games despite playing well and impressing. In order to finish higher than the other, Spain and Portugal will have to better each other's result.

If they stay on the same number of points, goals scored and goals conceded, it will come down to Fair Play points. Spain currently holds the advantage in that respect.

Likely to progress: Spain and Portugal