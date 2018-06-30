World Cup 2018: Predicting the Round of 16 Matches

uday suri CONTRIBUTOR
30 Jun 2018

Round of Sixteen Fixtures

This edition of the FIFA World Cup has been so tightly contested that a spot in the knockout stages had to be decided on fair play points and it promises to get even better in the knockout stages.

This is really a do or die phase in the competition for all the teams and the serious contenders will be sorted out from the ones who feel lucky to have survived thus far.

There is plenty of heavyweight power remaining which should make for a highly competitive round of 16. However, we do have a few mismatches which should help a few favourites to ease into this next round.

Here's how I think the ties in the first knockout stage rank in order of competitiveness and how they're going to play out:

#8 Brazil vs Mexico

He'll surely be looking to prove his critics wrong in this match.

Mexico has been a joy to watch in the first 2 matches of the tournament and one might argue that given the way they played against the Germans, this match should've featured a little later in this list.

Mexico has reached this stage of the competition for the 7th straight time. However, they have lost on all previous occasions which shows their inexperience at this stage of the game.

However, Brazil is a very strong side with a strong cover for their defence in Casemiro who does a far better job at it than what an old and out of form Khedira could manage in the opening round of the tournament.

They do need to find some sort of consistency in their play if they are to succeed in this tournament but this should be a one-sided affair and the journey of this brave Mexican side will end with a defeat to arguably the best side in this competition.

Prediction- Brazil to win comfortably with Neymar on the scoresheet.